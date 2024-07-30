Television

'TMKOC' Producer Asit Modi Refuses To Take Gurucharan Singh Back On The Show? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Asit Modi will not be taking Gurucharan Singh back in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.' Here's what we know so far.

Gurucharan Singh, Asit Modi
Gurucharan Singh, Asit Modi Photo: Facebook
‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Gurucharan Singh made headlines when he went missing earlier this year. The actor was found out later and he revealed that he had embarked on a spiritual journey without informing anyone. After he came back to Mumbai, a report revealed that he met producer Asit Modi to cast him back in TMKOC. However, the producer rejected his proposal.

As reported by Times Now, Gurucharan Singh had met Asit Modi in his Mumbai office on July 16. The actor had met the producer to request him to take him back in the show as Gurucharan Singh Sodhi. He alleged that the audience was not liking the new Sodhi. The actor also asked Modi to speak to the media, but he refused and remained firm in his stance.

In an earlier interview, Singh revealed that he had met Modi after he came back to Mumbai. He mentioned that Modi had dropped him a message and had asked to call him. Speaking to Indian Express, the actor said, “When I went missing, Asit Kumarr Modi sent me a message asking me to call him. Once I returned, I made it a point to meet with everyone who reached out to me. Given that he has been instrumental in my career, it was important for me to see him.”

Later, Modi also opened up about their meeting. Speaking to the media, the producer said, “For me, Sodhi is like my family. He was associated with us for a long period of time. After leaving the show for personal reasons, he used to come to meet me whenever he used to visit Mumbai. I was worried about him for what he did sometime back and out of concern I messaged him. He visited our office today and we had a heart-to-heart conversation today and gave him best wishes for his future.”

Singh became a household name when he played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.’ He left the show in 2020 and was replaced by Balwinder Singh Suri.

