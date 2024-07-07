'TMKOC' Actor Gurucharan Singh Makes First Public Appearance At Mumbai Airport After He Went Missing- Watch

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's actor Gurucharan Singh aka Roshan Singh Sodhi's went missing on April 22 after failing to board a flight from Delhi to Mumbai. He returned home after nearly a month. On Saturday, the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport upon his arrival in the city. Singh donned a light blue shirt, and a pair of black pants and wore a blue turban. He also carried a backpack and his pet in a bag.
In a video shared on a paparazzo's account, Gurucharan was asked if the 'TMKOC's production team cleared his payment dues or not. He said 'yes' and added that they have cleared almost everyone’s payment but doesn't know about some.
When he was asked him if he gets calls, the actor said that his phones are switched off and once he turns on his phone, he will talk to people. When Singh was quizzed if he would return to 'TMKOC', he replied, “God knows. Rab jane. Mujhe kuch nahi pata hain. Jayse hi pata chalega, aapko bataunga (God knows, I don’t know anything. As soon as I get to know, I will tell you guys).”
Watch the video here.
Gurucharan Singh's missing took everyone by surprise and his family and fans were worried. When he returned home, DCP South West Delhi, Rohit Meena shared an update saying that Singh was facing some personal and professional issues due to which he went on a “spiritual journey”.
He told news agency ANI, "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh aka Roshan Singh Sodhi had been missing from April 22. Yesterday, Gurucharan Singh came back home. It was revealed that he was facing trouble in his personal and professional life and therefore had gone on a spiritual journey...He later realised that he should return home...We recorded his judicial statement yesterday..."
Meanwhile, as per a report in Times Now, Gurucharan will permanently leave for Delhi.