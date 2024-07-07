'TMKOC' Actor Gurucharan Singh Makes First Public Appearance At Mumbai Airport After He Went Missing- Watch

When he was asked him if he gets calls, the actor said that his phones are switched off and once he turns on his phone, he will talk to people. When Singh was quizzed if he would return to 'TMKOC', he replied, “God knows. Rab jane. Mujhe kuch nahi pata hain. Jayse hi pata chalega, aapko bataunga (God knows, I don’t know anything. As soon as I get to know, I will tell you guys).”