Television

Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes

Jasmin Bhasin recently injured her corneas after wearing lenses at a recent event in New Delhi. She has shared update about her eyes and also penned a gratitude note for her boyfriend Aly Goni.

Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni
Jasmin Bhasin shares update about her eyes, pens note for Aly Goni Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Television actress Jasmin Bhasin recently injured her corneas after wearing lenses at a recent event in New Delhi. She has shared update about her eyes. On Sunday, Jasmin took to her Instagram Story to share a picture of herself wearing big sunglasses and posed with a victory sign.

Sharing the pic, the 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant wrote, "Better now, recovering. Thank you for your love and blessings." 

Jasmin Bhasin
Jasmin Bhasin shares update after losing eyesight Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Jasmin's boyfriend Aly Goni, on Sunday, dropped an adorable picture of both in which he was seen hugging his ladylove. He called her ‘strongest’. Jasmin reacting to Aly's post dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section.

Jasmin Bhasin's post for Aly Goni

On Monday, taking to her Instagram handle, Jasmin wrote a heartfelt note for Aly for being her eyes. “Last few days were extremely difficult, feeling worst with excruciating pain and no vision. Thank you so much @alygoni for not just being with me 24*7 but also for being my eyes, trying to make me smile and forget pain and reciting duas for me every minute,'' she wrote alongside a video that featured pictures of both.

What happened to Jasmin Bhasin eyes?

Jasmin suffered corneal damage after she wore the eye lenses before leaving for an event in New Delhi on July 17. Though it hurt a lot, the 'Dil Se Dil Tak' actress decided to attend the event. The pain gradually increased and got worse and she couldn't see anything.

She told Etimes that the doctor told her "corneas were damaged'' and advised to take good care of her eyes. The actress also said she was ''experiencing a lot of pain'' and couldn't even sleep well. She further said, ''It’s not easy because I can’t see, and I am struggling to even sleep due to the pain. Fortunately, I didn't have to postpone any of my work. I hope to recover and get back to work in a few days''.

On the work front, Jasmin will be seen in 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' with Gippy Grewal. The Punjabi film is all set to hit the theaters on September 13.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Shoaib Bashir Takes Five As England Demolish West Indies On Day 4 To Seal Series - In Pics
  2. Fitness A Decisive Factor In Assigning Yadav Captaincy Over Pandya, Says Agarkar
  3. Gautam Gambhir 'Really Happy With BCCI' Ahead Of India Tour Of Sri Lanka
  4. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Highlights: 'There's Still A Lot Of Cricket Left In Virat And Rohit' - Gambhir
  5. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gambhir Says How Long Virat, Rohit Play 'Up To Them'
Football News
  1. Borussia Dortmund 0-4 Pathum United: German Giants Suffer Humiliating Defeat To Thai Outfit
  2. ISL 2024-25: Young Striker Alan Saji Joins FC Goa
  3. Ivan Rakitic Joins Croatian Club Hajduk Split After Six-month Saudi Spell
  4. Gerrard And Lampard Should Be Favourites For England Job, Says Redknapp
  5. Erik Ten Hag Convinced Antony Can Still Be A Success At Manchester United
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open Final: Arthur Fils Beats Defending Champion Alexander Zverev
  2. Swiss Open: Yuki Bhambri Clinches Doubles Title In Switzerland
  3. Swedish Open Final: Rafael Nadal Denied As Nuno Borges Claims Maiden Tour Title
  4. Matteo Berrettini Dominates Quentin Halys To Win Second Swiss Open Title
  5. Leander Paes And Vijay Amritraj Once Again Script History: India's Tennis Titans Enter Hall Of Fame
Hockey News
  1. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: Petitioners In NEET Case Tell SC NTA Admitted Paper Leak; Parl Session Starts
  2. Lakhimpur Kheri 2021 Case: SC Gives Bail To Ex-Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s Son
  3. NEET-UG Hearing: CJI Chandrachud Observes Paper Leak Happened Before May 4
  4. Parliament Monsoon Session: 'Get Together', Says PM In Appeal To Parties,
  5. 'Bureaucracy Can Now Come In Knickers': Congress Criticises Removal Of Ban Linked To RSS
Entertainment News
  1. Rohman Shawl Says 'We Share Something Special' After Sushmita Sen's Remark About Being Single
  2. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore In Opening Weekend
  3. 'Game Changer': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Postponed To December, Confirms Producer
  4. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Part Ways, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome Baby Girl And More
  5. Jasmin Bhasin's Corneas Get Damaged, Says 'I Can’t See And Struggling To Sleep Due To Pain'
US News
  1. Rise Of Kamala Harris And The Viral 'Coconut Tree' Meme | Quote Explained
  2. Joe Biden Drops Out Of The 2024 Presidential Elections | These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees That Can Take His Place
  3. Universal Orlando Debuts Nostalgic Universal Mega Movie Parade
  4. Joe Biden Drops Out Of US Presidential Race, Endorses Kamala Harris As Replacement
  5. Who Was Tammie Holland? Celebrated St. Louis Radio Personality Dies At 53 After Cancer Battle
World News
  1. Israel's Latest Airstrikes In Gaza Kill At Least 15 Including Children
  2. 'Crooked Joe Wasn't Fit': Trump As Biden Drops Out Of Presidential Race; Obama Calls Him 'Patriot Of Greatest Order'
  3. Rise Of Kamala Harris And The Viral 'Coconut Tree' Meme | Quote Explained
  4. Joe Biden Drops Out Of The 2024 Presidential Elections | These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees That Can Take His Place
  5. Universal Orlando Debuts Nostalgic Universal Mega Movie Parade
Latest Stories
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Athletes Gearing Up In Paris; Gambhir Says Relation With Virat 'Not For TRP'
  2. India News LIVE: Petitioners In NEET Case Tell SC NTA Admitted Paper Leak; Parl Session Starts
  3. 'Game Changer': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Postponed To December, Confirms Producer
  4. Kanwar Yatra 2024: Pilgrimage Begins, SC To Hear Plea Against UP, U'khand Govts' Eateries Order
  5. NEET-UG 2024 Row: SC To Hear Multiple Petitions Today
  6. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore In Opening Weekend
  7. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Highlights: 'There's Still A Lot Of Cricket Left In Virat And Rohit' - Gambhir
  8. Rohman Shawl Says 'We Share Something Special' After Sushmita Sen's Remark About Being Single