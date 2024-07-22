Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes

Television actress Jasmin Bhasin recently injured her corneas after wearing lenses at a recent event in New Delhi. She has shared update about her eyes. On Sunday, Jasmin took to her Instagram Story to share a picture of herself wearing big sunglasses and posed with a victory sign.
Sharing the pic, the 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant wrote, "Better now, recovering. Thank you for your love and blessings."
Jasmin's boyfriend Aly Goni, on Sunday, dropped an adorable picture of both in which he was seen hugging his ladylove. He called her ‘strongest’. Jasmin reacting to Aly's post dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section.
Jasmin Bhasin's post for Aly Goni
On Monday, taking to her Instagram handle, Jasmin wrote a heartfelt note for Aly for being her eyes. “Last few days were extremely difficult, feeling worst with excruciating pain and no vision. Thank you so much @alygoni for not just being with me 24*7 but also for being my eyes, trying to make me smile and forget pain and reciting duas for me every minute,'' she wrote alongside a video that featured pictures of both.
What happened to Jasmin Bhasin eyes?
Jasmin suffered corneal damage after she wore the eye lenses before leaving for an event in New Delhi on July 17. Though it hurt a lot, the 'Dil Se Dil Tak' actress decided to attend the event. The pain gradually increased and got worse and she couldn't see anything.
She told Etimes that the doctor told her "corneas were damaged'' and advised to take good care of her eyes. The actress also said she was ''experiencing a lot of pain'' and couldn't even sleep well. She further said, ''It’s not easy because I can’t see, and I am struggling to even sleep due to the pain. Fortunately, I didn't have to postpone any of my work. I hope to recover and get back to work in a few days''.
On the work front, Jasmin will be seen in 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' with Gippy Grewal. The Punjabi film is all set to hit the theaters on September 13.