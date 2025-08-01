Rajiv Thakur Removed From The Great Indian Kapil Show? Here's What The Comedian Has To Say

Actor-comedian Rajiv Thakur has finally broken his silence on the reports of being dropped from The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Rajiv Thakur The Great Indian Kapil Show
Rajiv Thakur on reports of being dropped from The Great Indian Kapil Show Photo: X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kapil Sharma’s The Great Indian Kapil Show returned with Season 3 in June

  • Rajiv Thakur reacted to reports of being dropped from the new season

  • He joked about being removed from the show

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma’s The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 started in June. Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Sunil Grover returned to the show, but Rajiv Thakur, who was a part of Season 1 and Season of the Netflix show, was not present in the current season. Soon, reports started doing the rounds that Rajiv has been dropped from the show. In an interview, he has finally opened up about his absence from the new season.

Rajiv Thakur reveals the reason behind not being part of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, while talking about the reason behind his absence from the show, Rajiv said, "Itne bade show se koi rest nahi leta, obviously aapko nikala gaya hoga (No one takes such a long break from a big show, obviously, you must have been removed)."

He laughed and added, “Just kidding. Shayad kuch dates match nahi hui kyunki voh beech beech mein bula rahe the. Like ek episode kiya fir dusre ki mere paas date nahi thi. Mereko naa ek hota hai commitment kardi toh uspe rehna hai. Unko bhi time ka bahut chal raha hai ki 55 min ka hi episode banana hai, already Kiku, Krushna aur guest have so much to do fir yahan space bhut kum banti hai aapki (Maybe some dates didn’t match because they were calling me in between, like I did one episode, but then I didn’t have dates for the next. For me, once I commit to something, I like to stick to it. They also have strict time constraints, needing to fit everything into a 55-minute episode. With Kiku, Krushna, and the guest already having so much to do, there’s very little space left for anyone else).”

About The Great Indian Kapil Show 3

Navjot Singh Sidhu is back in the new season alongside Archana Puran Singh. Salman Khan graced the first episode. The upcoming episode will feature Parineeti Chopra and her husband and politician Raghav Chadha.

Rajiv Thakur work front

Rajiv is currently gearing up for the India tour for his stand-up comedy show Gen Z Aur 90s Waale. The first show will kickstart at Gurgaon's Guftagu Comedy Club on August 8, followed by Delhi on August 9, and shows in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Lucknow, and will finally end in Kanpur on September 28.

