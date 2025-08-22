UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

File photo of Rinku Singh playing for India. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
  • Rinku Singh smashed an unbeaten 108 off 48 balls in Uttar Pradesh T20 Leauge 2025

  • Rinku’s innings helped the Meerut Mavericks to a six-wicket win over the Gorakhpur Lions

  • Rinku’s innings has silenced the critics following his selection in India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad

Rinku Singh showcased his white-ball prowess during the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025, scoring a stellar unbeaten century to help the Meerut Mavericks steal a six-wicket victory against the Gorakhpur Lions on Thursday, 21 August. Following his much-debated selection in India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad, Rinku has seemingly silenced the critics following his 108-run knock from just 48 balls.

In the ninth match of the UP T20 League 2025, Meerut were given a target of 168 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. However, the visitors slumped to 38/4 inside eight overs, with the chase seeming lost.

However, Rinku launched a stunning counterattack, scoring a rapid century, which included seven fours and eight sixes. Five of those maximums came in his last six balls, punishing Abdul Rehman and Vasu Vats. His prowess sealed a rather comfortable win for the Mavericks with seven balls to spare.

Batting first, Gorakhpur had managed a total of 167, aided by Dhruv Jurel (38) and Nishant Kushwaha (37). Vishal Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar took three wickets each for the Mavericks.

The chase turned dismal as the Mavericks fell to 38/4, but Rinku, aided by Sahab Yuvraj (22 not out), helped their side reach the seemingly out-of-reach target in 18.5 overs.

Rinku Singh Justifies Asia Cup 2025 Selection

The latest showing from Rinku Singh goes a long way in proving the Indian team selectors for choosing him for the upcoming Asia Cup. His place in the 15-member team had raised eyebrows, especially after his modest showings for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

However, the batter himself dismissed those speculations, saying that he has “no inhibitions about batting in any position”. Earlier, he was seen as a designated finisher, but since India head coach Gautam Gambhir did away with that role, Rinku will now be seen as a batting all-rounder.

The Asia Cup 2025 is set to be hosted in the UAE from 9 September to 28 September. India have been pitted in the same group as Pakistan, resulting in a group fixture that many have called for the Indian players to boycott.

