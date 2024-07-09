Television

'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh Aka Roshan Singh Sodhi Opens Up About His Disappearance: Was Very Disturbed

Gurucharan Singh clarified that his disappearance was not for publicity. He also revealed he is ready to work hard now.

'TMKOC' actor Gurucharan Singh on why he went missing
Actor Gurucharan Singh of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' who played Roshan Singh Sodhi, went missing on April 22. Later, a kidnapping case was filed by the Delhi Police after his father filed a complaint. After nearly a month, he returned home safely on May 18. Gurucharan was recently spotted arriving in Mumbai with his pet where he interacted with the paps. Now, in an interview, Singh has opened up on why he went missing. He also clarified that it was not a publicity stunt.

Gurucharan Singh told Bombay Times that since the pandemic, many things have affected him. He left for Delhi in 2020 as his father was undergoing surgery. After that, he tried starting many businesses on his own, but nothing worked out. He also revealed his family having a property dispute going on for years and a lot of money was spent on that which affected his finances and he was very much disturbed by it.

Actor Gurucharan Singh
He added, “I have always been spiritual because of my parents and at this point in life when I was feeling low, I turned towards God.'' Singh said he went on a spiritual journey and had no plans of coming back but God gave him a sign that made him change his decision and he returned home.

After Gurucharan went missing, many thought he planned his disappearance for publicity. He clarified saying it's ''not true'' and added, ''If I wanted publicity, I could have given interviews to talk about the pending dues for my work in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. I could have used social media to do that, but I didn’t. Even after coming back home, I didn’t give any interviews, but now I am speaking up because I want to clarify certain things that people are saying about me.”

The 51-year-old actor revealed that he is now asking people from the industry to support him as he wants to do a lot of work. He also said that he wants to clear all his loans and debts and feels that can happen through his work, and is ready to work hard. ''I have realised that I can continue my spiritual journey even while fulfilling my other responsibilities in life,” he said.

For the unversed, Gurucharan Singh quit 'TMKOC' in 2013, rejoined the sitcom in 2014 and then left again in 2020.

