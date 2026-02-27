Dipika Kakar Health Update: Actress Says She Is 'Still In Pain' After Cyst Removal Surgery

After three days post the procedure, Dipika Kakar returned home. In her latest blog, she has shared her health update.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Dipika Kakar
Dipika Kakar health update
  • Dipika Kakar recently underwent a procedure for a 13-mm cyst in her liver.

  • After three days post the procedure, she returned home.

  • In her latest blog, Dipika has shared her health update.

Actress Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with a malignant tumour in her liver last year. She underwent surgery during which 22% of her liver was removed. A new cyst reoccurred in Dipika’s liver. Recently, her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, revealed that the actress will undergo a procedure this week. On February 23, a 13-mm cyst was removed. After three days post the procedure, she returned home. In her latest blog, Dipika has shared her health update. She also turned emotional while talking about her health.

Dipika Kakar shares health update

On Thursday, Dipika shared her current health status. He also said that the procedure went smoothly, but she was in a lot of pain.

"The process went well, but last night we returned home. The entire procedure went smoothly. People prepare you that it might recur, but when it actually happens, the way it feels—it takes time to deal with it. It took me some time too. And it was so sudden because we found out and the doctor said, 'Let's get admitted on Monday.' Plus, in between, it was our anniversary," she said.

About Dipika Kakar's surgery?

Sharing details about the procedure she underwent, the actress said that she was very anxious and was crying a lot. The doctors calmed her down. She also revealed that this time, the procedure wasn't in the OT; it was in the CT room. The process is called RFA, where they burned her cyst as it was very small. Had it been bigger, the procedure would have been more difficult.

Dipika thanks fans and family for their support

"I still feel pain in the area where it was done. It's a pulling pain when I move. This time, when I regained consciousness, I felt a lot of pain. When I came back to my ward, I read comments and found all of you praying for me—that gives a lot of strength. Whenever I read your comments, I am just in tears," Dipika concluded.

