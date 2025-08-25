Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals She Is Battling Stage 4 Oligo Metastatic Cancer: It Can’t Get Worse Than This

Tannishtha Chatterjee recalled losing her father to cancer and how she had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tannishtha Chatterjee cancer
Tannishtha Chatterjee on her Stage 4 cancer battle Photo: Instagram/Tannishtha Chatterjee
  • Tannishtha Chatterjee has been diagnosed with stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer

  • She wrote about the challenges of being a single mother to a 9-year-old daughter and taking care of her 70-year-old mother amidst the cancer battle

  • The actress thanked her friends for being with her in the tough times

Actor Tannishtha Chatterjee is battling stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram handle to share the news with a lengthy post alongside two pictures: one of herself with a shaved head and another with her friends, including Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, Richa Chadha, and Shabana Azmi, among others.

Tannishtha Chatterjee on her cancer battle

Tannishtha began her post, "So the last 8 months have been incredibly difficult- to put it mildly. As if losing my father to Cancer was not enough. 8 months back, I got diagnosed with stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer."

The actress wrote about the challenges of being a single mother and also taking care of her mother. "But this post is not about Pain. It's about love and strength. It can’t get worse than this. A 70-year-old mother and 9-year-old daughter .. both totally dependent on me (sic)," she wrote.

The Parched actress also went on to express gratitude for her female friends who gave an "extraordinary kind of love" and never let her feel alone in the "darkest moments" of her life.

"In a world racing towards AI and robots, it’s the irreplaceable compassion of real, passionate humans that is saving me. It is their empathy, their messages, their presence – their humanity – that is bringing life back.
Cheers to female friendships, the sisterhood that showed up for me with fierce love, deep empathy, and unstoppable strength. You know who you are – and I am endlessly grateful (sic)," she added.

Have a look at the post here.

On the work front, Tannishtha was recently seen in Bindiya Ke Bahubali on Amazon MX Player.

Published At:
