Hina Khan Says She Is 'Constantly In Pain' Amid Breast Cancer Battle

Actress Hina Khan has been documenting her cancer journey on Instagram since the day she shared being diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. In a new post that she shared on Tuesday, Hina wrote about being 'constantly in pain'. She shared a picture from Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on her Instagram story and wrote, "Just another dua''. She also shared a handwritten 'get well soon' note she received from the hospital's housekeeping staff.
Hina also shared a note where she wrote, "Being constantly in pain. Yes, constantly. Every single second. The person is smiling? Still in pain. The person doesn't mention it? Still in pain. The person says 'I'm fine.' Still in pain." The note from the hospital staff read: "Dear Hina Khan, I know this surgery has been hard for you but I am so glad you are on the way to making full recovery. Hoping you feel better very soon." The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress captioned it, "Love and more love. This keeps me going. From the Housekeeping department."
Have a look at Hina Khan's posts here.
Hina shared the news of her cancer diagnosis with a note that read: ''To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."
Recently, she resumed work after her cancer diagnosis and posted a video where she was seen getting ready for her work assignment. An excerpt from her post read: ''FYI I am undergoing a treatment but I am not always in the hospital..so to all you people out there, Let's normalise working and if you have the strength and energy, do whatever makes you happy''.
On the work front, Hina was last seen in 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' with Gippy Grewal.