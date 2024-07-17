Hina Khan Says She Is 'Constantly In Pain' Amid Breast Cancer Battle

Hina also shared a note where she wrote, "Being constantly in pain. Yes, constantly. Every single second. The person is smiling? Still in pain. The person doesn't mention it? Still in pain. The person says 'I'm fine.' Still in pain." The note from the hospital staff read: "Dear Hina Khan, I know this surgery has been hard for you but I am so glad you are on the way to making full recovery. Hoping you feel better very soon." The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress captioned it, "Love and more love. This keeps me going. From the Housekeeping department."