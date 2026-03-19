Sean Penn Receives Special 'Iron Oscar' In Ukraine After Skipping Academy Awards Ceremony

Sean Penn, 65, won his third Oscar at the 98th Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Colonel Steven J Lockjaw in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another. Penn gave the 2026 Oscar ceremony a miss, as he was in Ukraine to be with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The actor has always supported the war-torn country and Zelenskyy since the first day of their war against Russia.