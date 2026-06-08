John Lithgow Makes Tony Awards History At 80 And Breaks A 53-Year Record

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The veteran actor made Tony Awards history at 80, becoming the oldest male acting winner while also setting a record that had stood untouched for decades.

John Lithgow
John Lithgow Makes Tony Awards History With Record-Breaking Win Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • John Lithgow became the oldest male acting Tony winner at 80.

  • Giant star broke a remarkable 53-year Tony Awards record.

  • Veteran actor joined an elite group with three acting categories.

John Lithgow has once again etched his name into Broadway history. The veteran actor achieved a remarkable feat at the Tony Awards by becoming the oldest male performer ever to win a competitive acting award. The achievement came from his acclaimed performance in Giant, adding another milestone to a career that has spanned more than five decades.

The victory was significant not only because of his age but also because it established a new record for the longest gap between competitive acting Tony wins. Lithgow's first acting Tony arrived more than half a century ago, making his latest triumph one of the most extraordinary moments of the evening.

John Lithgow's Tony Awards record-breaking victory

With his win for Giant, Lithgow surpassed the previous record held by Roy Dotrice, who won a Tony at the age of 77. At 80, Lithgow now stands alone as the oldest male acting winner in the history of the awards.

The accomplishment adds to an already distinguished theatre career that has included acclaimed performances across stage, film and television.

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A 53-year gap between Tony wins

What makes the achievement even more remarkable is the timeline attached to it. Lithgow's first competitive acting Tony came in 1973 for The Changing Room. His latest victory creates a 53-year gap between acting wins, breaking the previous record held by Angela Lansbury.

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The actor also joined an exclusive group of performers who have won Tony Awards in three different acting categories. Only a handful of Broadway legends have achieved the same distinction.

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During his acceptance speech, it was noted by Lithgow that his first Tony had arrived 53 years earlier during his Broadway debut. The moment was described as one of the finest of his career.

The historic win came for his performance in Giant, which continues to receive widespread acclaim from theatre audiences and critics alike.

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