Tony Awards 2026 Nominations | Broadway’s Biggest Race Begins With Two Frontrunners

Summary of this article
Tony Awards 2026 nominations led by two shows with 12 nods each.
Danny Burstein creates a record with 9 nominations in Tony history.
June Squibb becomes the oldest nominee at 96 with historic recognition.
The Tony Awards 2026 nominations are in, and this year’s list brings both expected frontrunners and historic milestones. Leading the race are The Lost Boys and Schmigadoon!, each securing 12 nominations, setting up a tight contest across major categories.
Close behind is the revival of Ragtime with 11 nods, followed by Death of a Salesman, which picked up nine nominations. With 24 productions recognised across 26 categories, the Tony Awards 2026 nominations reflect a wide-ranging and competitive Broadway season.
Tony Awards 2026 nominations: big leaders and major categories
Among the biggest highlights is The Lost Boys, adapted from the 1987 cult vampire film, and Schmigadoon!, a playful take on classic Broadway musicals. Both have emerged as strong contenders for Best Musical, alongside Titanique and Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York).
In the Best Play category, titles like Giant, Liberation, The Balusters, and Little Bear Ridge Road have made the cut, offering a mix of political, emotional, and comedic storytelling.
It was suggested by actor Ali Louis Bourgui that audiences are drawn to layered villains, with it being noted that characters who are complex and emotionally engaging often resonate more strongly with viewers.
Historic records: Danny Burstein and June Squibb
The Tony Awards 2026 nominations also mark a historic moment for Danny Burstein, who has now become the most-nominated male actor in Tony history with nine career nods. Meanwhile, June Squibb has set a new record as the oldest nominee at 96, earning recognition for her role in Marjorie Prime.
Several notable names missed out this year, including actors from television making their Broadway debuts, highlighting how competitive the season has been.
The awards ceremony will take place later this year at Radio City Music Hall, where winners will be announced.