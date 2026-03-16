Oscars 2026: From Elle Fanning To Rose Byrne, Best-Dressed Celebs On The Red Carpet

Oscars 2026 Best Looks: From Teyana Taylor to Nicole Kidman, several celebrities descended on the Oscars carpet with the most exquisite looks. Here are the Oscars 2026 best-dressed celebrities.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Best-dressed celebs at Oscars 2026
Best-dressed celebs at Oscars 2026 Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The 98th Academy Awards witnessed some of the best red-carpet fashion.

  • From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Nicole Kidman, several celebs walked the carpet donning the most exquisite looks.

  • Here are some of the best looks from the Oscars 2026.

The 2026 awards season comes to an end with the 98th Academy Awards, held at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the 2026 Oscars saw veterans, rising stars, and filmmakers celebrate the biggest night in cinema.

From Teyana Taylor to Nicole Kidman, several celebrities descended on the Oscars carpet, serving the best looks that were dramatic and dazzling.

Rose Byrne, in a black strapless Dior outfit by Jonathan Anderson and Elle Fanning, in a strapless white Givenchy gown by Sarah Burton, have set the bar high, while male stars Michael B. Jordan, Timothée Chalamet, Hudson Williams and  Jacob Elordi and others were among the best-dressed men at the Oscars 2026.

Other female stars who turned heads with their sartorial choices were Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessie Buckley, Anne Hathaway and Chase Infiniti, among others.

Jessie Buckley accepts the award for actress in a leading role for "Hamnet" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. - | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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Oscars 2026 best-dressed celebrities

Chase Infiniti donned a lavender custom Louis Vuitton gown. Hamnet star Jessie Buckley's red and pink gown ruled the 2026 Oscars red carpet. Norwegian actress Renate Reinsve kept it sleek and simple in a custom red Louis Vuitton dress by Nicolas Ghesquiere. Demi Moore added some drama to her costume by wearing a feathered Gucci gown.

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Priyanka Chopra Jonas exuded elegance in a strapless white gown from Dior. She was accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas who was in a classic black tux, white shirt and black bow tie.

Pavel Talankin, front center, and Radovan Sibrt, top left, Alzbeta Karaskova, David Borenstein, and Helle Faber, winners of the award for documentary feature film for "Mr. Nobody against Putin," pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. - (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
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Best-dressed female actors at Oscars 2026
Best-dressed female actors at Oscars 2026 Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
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Best dressed women at Oscars 2026
Best dressed women at Oscars 2026 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, AP Photo/Gregory Bull
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Men were no less with their fashion statements. One Battle After Another star Leonardo DiCaprio looked dapper in a traditional black tuxedo, while Timothée Chalamet, who was nominated for Marty Supreme, opted for a all-white look.

Best-dressed men at Oscars 2026
Best-dressed men at Oscars 2026
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Oscars 2026 red carpet got political as author Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, Malgosia Turzanska and Glennon Doyle wore anti-ICE pins at the 98th Oscars.

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