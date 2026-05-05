Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Venus Williams’ Swarovski Dress Celebrates Her Journey

“There’s a lot of symbolism. My mom is here my dad is here; there’s symbolism from my culture [in] West Africa,” Williams broke down her necklace’s significance and symbolism, adding there was also a reference to the Watts Towers in California where she grew up. It also incorporates nods to her fight for equal pay in tennis. “It reflects not just my journey, but the legacy of those who came before me—especially pioneers like Althea Gibson and Arthur Ashe, who paved the way. It felt like a personal way to connect with ‘Costume Art’—using fashion to tell a story about legacy and progress, and honoring those who made it possible,” she told Vogue.