Met Gala 2026 | Celebs Who Dazzled On The Red Carpet

Emma wore a custom Mugler gown by Miguel Castro Freitas, styled by Jared Ellner. She told Vogue, “My dad is an oil painter and a watercolor painter, and I grew up in a very creative household with art all over my house.” Emma and Jared leaned on artwork from Van Gogh and Munch and a 1997 Mugler look for Castro Freitas and the Mugler team to use.The dress was hand-painted by artist Anna Deller-Yee across forty hours. The dress alternates between blue and yellow hues, mixing at the bottom. Emma is a regular at Met Gala.