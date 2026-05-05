Met Gala 2026 | Celebs Who Dazzled On The Red Carpet

The 2026 edition brought in a raft of attention-grabbing looks from rookies to veterans

Debanjan Dhar
Debanjan Dhar
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Met Gala, fashion's biggest night, never fails to stir heated conversation.

  • This year's dress code was "Fashion is Art".

  • New faces along with old-timers tussled to get the cameras' attention.

Even as we rabble-rouse over which Met Gala look delivered and which misfired, they are going for posterity. The evening saw a host of celebrity sightings, from Nicole Kidman to Rihanna to Bad Bunny to Madonna. The dress code, "Fashion is Art", received playful interpretations. There were silhoutted dresses, face masks, hand-painted renditions, even a statue. Here are few of the looks that generated conversation.

1. Beyoncé

Beyonce
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The Grammy Award-winning singer wore a diamond-encrusted dress resembling a skeleton with a feathered stole. It was designed by Olivier Rousteing, the former head of Balmain. She also wore a Chopard necklace from The Garden of Kalahari collection, featuring a 6.41-carat brilliant-cut central diamond with 140 carats of additional diamonds. She's one of the evening's co-chairs. She returns to the Gala after her outing at the 2016’s "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.”

2. Rihanna

Rihanna
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The icon chose Maison Margiela. Her look featured an allover jewel encrusted, long-sleeve bodice in slight tones of silver and gold, with a skirt and ornamental circular structure of fabric framing the artist. She first attended in 2007, each much-awaited appearance adding to a stunning legacy. Over the years, she's opted for Tom Ford, Valentino, Stella McCartney. This time, she's also co-chairing the Gala.

3. Connor Storrie

Connor Storrie
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Trust the Heated Rivalry star to keep leaving you breathless. Storrie came in Saint Laurent, arriving in a sleek blazer. He took it off to reveal a polka-dotted halter top, eliciting gasps. Storrie topped his look off with Tiffany & Co. accessories. The look was the brain child of his stylist, James Yardley, and YSL’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

4. Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter
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The "Espresso" singer attended in a custom Dior by Jonathan Anderson look made of an unconventional material: camera film. The rhinestone film strips are all from Audrey Hepburn's 1954 film Sabrina, which Carpenter named as “one of [her] favorite films of all time.” She is also a member of the host committee. This year marks her fourth Met Gala outing. She made her debut in 2022.

Best Dressed-Men at Met Gala 2026 - Illustration
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BY Debanjan Dhar

5. Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway
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The Devil Wears Prada 2 star awed in a Michael Kors gown. The mikado ball gown was hand-painted by American artist Peter McGough, who was inspired by the 1819 John Keats poem, “Ode on a Grecian Urn.” On the back, there was a detailed painting of the Goddess of Peace spread across the flowing fabric. The front had a hand stretched out towards a dove in a gesture of hope and peace. Hathaway attended the Gala last year as well. Her debut was back in 2010.

6. Madonna

Madonna
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Madonna ushered Gothic fashion in a black Saint Laurent gown by Anthony Vaccarello. A gossamer seacraft was fixed to the top of her head, while several women held her grey trains. The look was inspired by British-Mexican painter Leonora Carrington’s painting The Temptation of St. Anthony. Her wig, embellished with braided loops, was crafted by Merria Dearman. Madonna has one of the longest histories of any celebrity at the Met Gala. She first attended in 1997.

7. Katy Perry

Katy Perry
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The Grammy-nominated singer appeared in an ivory strapless dress, long gloves and space-themed astronaut mask covering her face. The mask was designed by Miodrag Guberinic. Last year Perry traveled to space alongside Lauren Sánchez Bezos, who serves as honorary co-chair of the 2026 Gala. In April, Ruby Rose levelled sexual abuse allegations against Perry. This edition marks Perry’s tenth appearance

8. Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain
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Emma wore a custom Mugler gown by Miguel Castro Freitas, styled by Jared Ellner. She told Vogue, “My dad is an oil painter and a watercolor painter, and I grew up in a very creative household with art all over my house.” Emma and Jared leaned on artwork from Van Gogh and Munch and a 1997 Mugler look for Castro Freitas and the Mugler team to use.The dress was hand-painted by artist Anna Deller-Yee across forty hours. The dress alternates between blue and yellow hues, mixing at the bottom. Emma is a regular at Met Gala.

9. Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum
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The supermodel turned herself into a living statue. She wore an ensemble suggestive of the Veiled Vestal sculpture. Klum’s ensemble paid homage to the 1847 sculpture by Raffaelle Monti. A gray material was crafted and modeled to fit Klum’s entire body.

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