Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Best-Dressed Men Round-Up

Hollanov fans got their double treat at the event. Williams arrived later in a sky blue suit embroidered with black flourishes and heart motifs. Williams sported gray and red chrome eyeshadow and thick black wings. He told Vogue that the look was inspired by the film Black Swan. Styled by Anastasia Walker, the Heated Rivalry star wore a white button-down shirt underneath, left open. The top of his trousers featured a fold-over detail and sweeping train extending from his right hip, similar to how Storrie's scarf billowed behind him. The dress was inspired by a 1947 bolero jacket from house founder Cristóbal Balenciaga, borrowing a cue from the traditional Spanish matador suit. He opted for Bvlgari jewellery. The Balenciaga look was designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli. The actor was named Friend of the House for Balenciaga earlier this year.