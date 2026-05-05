Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Best-Dressed Men Round-Up

The dress code for this year's Met Gala is "Fashion is Art".
As usual, choices ranged from banal and dull to the occasional daring response.
Few men stood apart with individual statements of style.
This year's Met Gala plays on the relationship between clothing and human form. The theme "Costume Art" along with the dress code "Fashion is Art" encourages a spate of creativity. Men went for a whole array, swerving between immaculate tailoring to billowing trains to teasing their bodies on display. Here are some of the most striking menswear choices that struck out at the event.
1. Connor Storrie
Dressed in Saint Laurent, the Heated Rivalry star wore a sleeveless top adorned with small, delicate accents which even out his muscular frame. The suit was designed by creative director Anthony Vaccarello. The earrings are courtesy Tiffany & Co. He was styled by James Yardley.
2. Hudson Williams
Hollanov fans got their double treat at the event. Williams arrived later in a sky blue suit embroidered with black flourishes and heart motifs. Williams sported gray and red chrome eyeshadow and thick black wings. He told Vogue that the look was inspired by the film Black Swan. Styled by Anastasia Walker, the Heated Rivalry star wore a white button-down shirt underneath, left open. The top of his trousers featured a fold-over detail and sweeping train extending from his right hip, similar to how Storrie's scarf billowed behind him. The dress was inspired by a 1947 bolero jacket from house founder Cristóbal Balenciaga, borrowing a cue from the traditional Spanish matador suit. He opted for Bvlgari jewellery. The Balenciaga look was designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli. The actor was named Friend of the House for Balenciaga earlier this year.
3. Sombr
The "12 to 12" singer was dressed head to toe in Valentino, in a sparkling cape, with shoulder pads. Sombr became a Valentino brand ambassador under creative director Alessandro Michele in February. He accessorized with pointed-toe shoes and styled his signature dark brown curls with a slight middle part in his bangs. This edition marked his Met Gala debut. The hand-embroidered tulle and chiffon cape took more than 500 hours of work to complete.
Joe Alwyn
Joe wore a Valentino look created exclusively for him by the brand’s creative director Alessandro Michele. The outfit comprised a hand-pleated taupe crepe de chine shirt with a draped neckline, a pleated geranium satin belt and black satin cady trousers with a front pleat detail. For his grooming, celebrity makeup artist Holly Silius collaborated with Alwyn's stylist Rose Forde. The Hamnet star's last appearance at the Met Gala was way back in 2016 alongside his Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk costar Garrett Hedlund. It was that evening where his six-year romance with Taylor Swift allegedly began.
5. Paul Anthony Kelly
Kelly, who recently played JFK, Jr in FX’s chart-topping Love Story, showed up in a burgundy velvet tailcoat by Dior, with a white button-up shirt and long drapey black trousers and a gold brooch pinned to his lapel. It was his first outing at Met Gala, as a guest of Dior. Kelly’s stylist Warren Alfie Baker collaborated with the Dior team on the look. The actor described the outfit to GQ as “Clark Gable meets Dracula.” He also wore jewelry courtesy Dior and a watch from Vacheron Constantin.
6. Bad Bunny
The Puerto Rican superstar rocked snowy gray hair, wrinkles, and a gold-handled cane, appearing as an older version of himself. He chose a custom all-black tuxedo created in collaboration with Zara, The 32-year-old artist worked closely with renowned special effects makeup artist Mike Marino to wonder how time might alter his face, neck, and hands. The oversized sculptural bow was a homage to designer Charles James’s 1947 gown “Bustle,” a piece that resides within the museum’s permanent collection.
7. A$AP Rocky
The rapper sported custom Chanel by Matthieu Blazy. He had on a wool pink robe with black satin lapels and black piping details, embellished with a black silk and feather camélia. He paired it with black trousers and a white cotton shirt. 194 hours reportedly went into the making of the look.
8. Ahn Hyo-seop
The K-drama actor stepped out in a custom Valentino. His look consisted of a sequined black and gold-patterned suit with a silk gold satin shirt underneath. He complemented it with an elegant red scarf and gold-studded shoes. The Business Proposal actor also recently made his Oscars red carpet debut when he appeared with the cast of KPpop Demon Hunters as the voice of Jinu.
9. Bill Skarsgård
Bill Skarsgård stunned in Thom Browne tailoring, sharpened with a slick of leather.