James Handy, Top Gun: Maverick And Jumanji Actor, Dies After Fatal Stabbing; Girlfriend’s Son Arrested

Actor James Handy stabbed to death in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles police officers arrested suspect, Michael Gledhill, son of Handy's girlfriend.
Officers who responded to the 911 call found Handy unconscious in the front yard of his LA home.
James Handy, best known for Top Gun: Maverick and Jumanji, was stabbed to death on Wednesday (June 4) in the Tarzana neighbourhood of Los Angeles. The veteran actor was 81.
James Handy’s death was confirmed by a rep. “With great sadness, I can confirm that the gentleman who was attacked and killed on Wednesday in Tarzana was the actor James Handy,” the actor's talent agent, Pam Ellis-Evenas, said in a statement to NBC News.
James Handy stabbing case explained
The Los Angeles Police Department identified the suspect as Handy's girlfriend’s son, Michael Gledhill, a 44-year-old resident of Tarzana. Gledhill was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder with $2 million in bail.
On Wednesday, at around 9:30 am, the police department received a radio call in Tarzana, with the caller saying, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.” Upon arrival, the officers found Handy in the front yard of a LA residence, lying unconscious with a stab wound in his chest. Even though he was rushed to a local hospital, he was declared dead.
“The suspect flagged down nearby responding officers, telling them he was the one they were looking for. The suspect resides at the location with his mother, who is the victim’s girlfriend,” the LAPD said in their statement.
“Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and there appears to be no danger to the public at this time.”
James Handy career
Apart from Top Gun: Maverick and Jumanji, Handy also starred in Logan, Arachnophobia, The Rocketeer, Brighton Beach Memoirs, The Verdict and K-9.
He also appeared in NCIS: Los Angeles, CSI: New York, NYPD Blue and Law & Order, among others.