The Young and The Restless Actor Tom Ligon Dies At 85

Ligon stormed into acting with a stroke of luck. While he was a student at Yale, his turn as Kilroy in Tennessee Williams’ “Camino Real” caught the playwright’s attention, The Hollywood Reporter reported. That moment opened the door to a working life on the New York stage. Broadway followed soon after. Ligon made his stage debut in 1963 in Have I Got a Girl for You, then returned in 1969 with Angela and Love Is a Time of Day, as per Playbill. In 1968, he created the role of Orson in the off-Broadway favorite Your Own Thing. He appeared in episodes on and appeared on episodes of Medical Center, Baretta, Charlie’s Angels, Police Woman, Starsky & Hutch, Baa Baa Black Sheep, Dallas, Law & Order.