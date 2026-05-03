Priyanka Chopra To Skip Met Gala 2026, Chooses Varanasi Shoot Over Red Carpet

Summary of this article
Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala 2026 absence linked to Varanasi filming commitments.
Actor to receive Global Vanguard award at Gold Gala for global impact.
Varanasi marks Priyanka Chopra’s Telugu debut, targeting 2027 release.
Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala 2026 absence has become a talking point among fans, especially given her long-standing presence at the global fashion event. Known for consistently turning heads on the red carpet, the actor is reportedly skipping this year’s Met Gala due to prior filming commitments.
Why Priyanka Chopra is skipping Met Gala 2026
According to reports, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Varanasi, which has taken priority over her appearance at the prestigious event. The Met Gala, held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, is scheduled for May 4, but the actor is unlikely to attend this year.
Her absence marks a noticeable shift, considering she has been a regular at the gala since her debut in 2017. Over the years, her appearances have often been among the most talked-about moments from the event.
Priyanka Chopra to attend Gold Gala instead
While she may skip the Met Gala, Priyanka is still set to be in the global spotlight. The actor will be honoured at the Gold House Gold Gala, where she will receive the Global Vanguard award.
It was reported that the recognition celebrates her 25-year career, her cultural influence across industries, and her efforts to elevate South Asian representation globally. The event will take place in Los Angeles, bringing together prominent figures from across the world.
About Varanasi and what’s next
Priyanka’s current focus remains on Varanasi, a large-scale Telugu-language project directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and marks her debut in Telugu cinema.
The project is being positioned as an ambitious epic blending fantasy, science fiction and action elements. Its theatrical release is planned for Ram Navami 2027, aligning with its grand scale and expectations.