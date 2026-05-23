Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 1: Ananya Panday-Lakshya Film Starts Slow

Chand Mera Dil box office collection opened at ₹2.90 crore net across 4,944 shows.
Ananya Panday and Lakshya film outperformed Ek Din despite mixed audience reception.
Chand Mera Dil day 1 collection trails Ananya’s earlier ₹7.75 crore opener significantly.
Chand Mera Dil box office collection has begun on a cautious note, with the Ananya Panday and Lakshya-starrer posting a modest opening despite considerable pre-release buzz. Backed by Dharma Productions and delayed multiple times before release, the romantic drama entered theatres amid curiosity around its unusual premise and fresh lead pairing. However, mixed-to-negative reviews appear to have slowed its initial momentum at the ticket windows.
Chand Mera Dil day 1 collection sees modest opening
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Chand Mera Dil earned an estimated ₹2.90 crore net in India on its opening day across 4,944 shows. While the numbers fall short of expectations usually associated with a Dharma Productions release, the film still found some breathing room among recent romantic dramas.
The opening figures place the film ahead of Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, which reportedly collected ₹1.15 crore nett on day one and has so far struggled to cross ₹4 crore nett domestically.
Ananya Panday film trails earlier releases
The film, however, could not match the opening-day performance of Ananya Panday’s earlier theatrical outing Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which debuted with ₹7.75 crore. The comparison has drawn attention to Chand Mera Dil’s relatively softer arrival at cinemas.
Directed by Vivek Soni, the film follows Chandni and Aarav, played by Ananya and Lakshya, who meet during college in Hyderabad and navigate love, marriage and emotional strain after an unexpected pregnancy.
In the Outlook's review, it was observed that the film’s emotional conflict and portrayal of violence within a relationship had been presented as morally and emotionally complex rather than simplistic.
The romantic drama was released in theatres on May 22, and trade analysts now believe its weekend performance and audience word-of-mouth will decide whether it can recover momentum or continue to struggle.