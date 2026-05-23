Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 1: Ananya Panday-Lakshya Film Starts Slow

Chand Mera Dil box office collection has begun on a cautious note, with the Ananya Panday and Lakshya-starrer posting a modest opening despite considerable pre-release buzz. Backed by Dharma Productions and delayed multiple times before release, the romantic drama entered theatres amid curiosity around its unusual premise and fresh lead pairing. However, mixed-to-negative reviews appear to have slowed its initial momentum at the ticket windows.