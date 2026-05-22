Chand Mera Dil X Review: Have Ananya Panday And Lakshya Won Netizens' Hearts With Their Romance? Read These 10 Tweets

Chand Mera Dil opened in theatres on May 22.
The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.
The romantic musical marks Ananya Panday and Lakshya's maiden collaboration.
Chand Mera Dil Twitter review: Ananya Panday and Lakshya's new film hit the theatres today (May 22). Fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the chemistry between the fresh pairing, and both seem to have not disappointed the audience. Netizens have shared their reviews of Chand Mera Dil on X (formerly Twitter), with mostly positive reactions.
Chand Mera Dil X review
Many called it a heartwarming musical romance with stellar performances by both stars, with Lakshya receiving special mention for his outstanding act and effortless charm. Director Vivek Soni has also been praised for his direction. It has also garnered praise for being a "technically well-made film."
A section of netizens praised the film for the "soulful love story" and for blending romance, drama and music perfectly.
One user expressed disappointment over the screenplay.
Have a look at netizens reactions to Chand Mera Dil here.
Chand Mera Dil story
The story revolves around Chandni (Panday) and Aarav (Lakshya), who meet at a college in Hyderabad and fall in love, but soon their lives change due to an unplanned pregnancy. Chandni decides to keep the child, and both get married, and problems start in their married life.
Outlook India gave Chand Mera Dil one star. An excerpt from the film review reads: "The film attempts to address heavier themes surrounding emotional trauma, difficult marriages and psychological strain. Without revealing key plot details, it is clear that Vivek Soni explores how unresolved emotional wounds affect relationships over time. The material surrounding emotional exhaustion and post-partum struggles carries potential. The problem is not the intention. It is the execution."
Trade experts have predicted a healthy opening for Chand Mera Dil. It is likely to earn around Rs 4-5 crore on Day 1.