R Madhavan's GDN Locks Release Date, Cast And New Poster Revealed

After his stellar act in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, R Madhavan will be seen in the upcoming biographical drama, G.D.N. The makers announced the release date alongside a new poster and cast details. G.D.N. follows the life and legacy of inventor Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, popularly known as the Edison of India, who shaped India's industrial and technological fields.
GDN release date out
GDN will arrive in cinemas on July 17, 2026. Sharing the poster on social media, the makers captioned it, "Vision. Innovation. Legacy.
#GDN — inspired by the extraordinary journey of G. D. Naidu
Releasing worldwide on July 17,2026 (sic)."
The new poster features R Madhavan, greeting a crowd with folded hands. The poster also has actors Sathyaraj and Dushara Vijayan by his side.
On the poster, it was written, “Feared by the British Forgotten by his countrymen.”
Have a look at the poster of GDN here.