The Batman: Part II Cast Reveal Gets A Cryptic Twist From Matt Reeves Online

Summary of this article
Matt Reeves confirmed returning The Batman: Part II cast through cryptic social media posts.
Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell and Jeffrey Wright officially return for Gotham sequel.
The Batman sequel begins filming soon with more casting reveals still expected.
The Batman: Part II cast reveal is finally underway, but director Matt Reeves has chosen a far more personal and cinematic approach instead of a standard studio announcement. On May 14, Reeves took to social media to confirm returning cast members from The Batman through a series of cryptic posts that instantly caught fans’ attention online.
Rather than dropping a single poster or cast list, Reeves used GIFs and callbacks from the 2022 film while addressing each actor’s character directly. The rollout felt less like a press announcement and more like Gotham quietly coming back to life.
Matt Reeves reveals The Batman: Part II cast through character callbacks
The first post was dedicated to Robert Pattinson, who returns as Bruce Wayne and Batman. Reeves wrote, “We meet again, my friend,” alongside a clip from the first film. Soon after, Jeffrey Wright’s Jim Gordon was welcomed back with the line, “Here we go again, my friend.”
while Colin Farrell’s return as Oz Cobb, also known as Penguin, was teased with “Round two, my friend...?”
Jayme Lawson, who portrayed Bella Reál in the original film, was also confirmed to return. Reeves wrote, “Welcome back to the fight, my friend.”
Another post acknowledged Gil Perez-Abraham’s Officer Martinez with a simple but nostalgic line: “Hey! Mr. Martinez!”
The Batman sequel promises a darker Gotham return
After unveiling the first wave of returning actors, Reeves hinted that more announcements would follow. The filmmaker posted, “More... tomorrow...”, immediately fuelling speculation about additional casting reveals.
The sequel is expected to continue the bleak and grounded tone established in the first film. Earlier updates from Reeves suggested the story would unfold during winter, with filming reportedly beginning in June.
Mattson Tomlin is co-writing the script alongside Reeves, while the film will exist under DC Studios’ Elseworlds banner, separate from the main DC Universe continuity.
Warner Bros. has scheduled The Batman: Part II for release on October 1, 2027.