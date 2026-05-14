Cannes 2026 | Peter Jackson Explains Reason Behind Not Directing The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt for Gollum

Summary of this article
Peter Jackson revealed the reason behind not directing The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.
The Hunt for Gollum will be directed by Andy Serkis, who also stars in the film.
It is set to land in cinemas on December 17, 2027.
Peter Jackson, who directed The Lord of the Rings film trilogy (2001–2003), has handed over the directing reins to Andy Serkis for The Lord of the Rings: Hunt for Gollum, a spin-off prequel, set to release on December 17, 2027. Directed by and starring Serkis as Gollum, the story takes place between The Hobbit and The Fellowship of the Ring.
At the Cannes Film Festival Rendez-Vous, Jackson revealed why he chose not to direct The Hunt for Gollum.
Why is Peter Jackson not directing The Hunt for Gollum?
“I could have directed it, but I thought, I’ve done that,” said Jackson, according to Variety. “It would be more interesting with this particular story –which takes place between Hobbit and Lord of the Rings — if Andy Serkis directed it,” added the Oscar-winning filmmaker who was honoured with the Palme d’Or on Tuesday night (May 12) during the festival’s opening ceremony.
On the new film, Jackson said, “It’s an internal story about Gollum’s psychology and addiction. It's a very personal story to Gollum, the character, and I thought that Andy knows this guy better than anybody. So I actually didn't really think much of me at all. I thought the most exciting version of this movie is if Andy Serkis makes it because he's going to put Gollum's psychology on screen like you can't imagine.”
Jackson concluded, saying that he is ready to help Serkis if required.
“I'm giving him as much freedom as I can, because giving Andy freedom to make that movie will result in the best possible film,” he added.
The Hunt for Gollum shoot will begin in New Zealand. Ian McKellen is back as Gandalf, Elijah Wood will reprise his role as Frodo, and Lee Pace is back as Elvenking Thranduil from The Hobbit.