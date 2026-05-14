Cannes 2026 | Peter Jackson Explains Reason Behind Not Directing The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt for Gollum

Peter Jackson poses for photographers at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film 'The Electric Kiss' during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 12, 2026. AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru

Peter Jackson poses for photographers at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film 'The Electric Kiss' during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 12, 2026. AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru