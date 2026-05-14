Cannes 2026 | Peter Jackson Explains Reason Behind Not Directing The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt for Gollum

Peter Jackson revealed the reason at Cannes why he is not directing The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Peter Jackson on not directing The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum
Peter Jackson poses for photographers at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film 'The Electric Kiss' during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 12, 2026. AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Peter Jackson revealed the reason behind not directing The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

  • The Hunt for Gollum will be directed by Andy Serkis, who also stars in the film.

  • It is set to land in cinemas on December 17, 2027.

Peter Jackson, who directed The Lord of the Rings film trilogy (2001–2003), has handed over the directing reins to Andy Serkis for The Lord of the Rings: Hunt for Gollum, a spin-off prequel, set to release on December 17, 2027. Directed by and starring Serkis as Gollum, the story takes place between The Hobbit and The Fellowship of the Ring.

At the Cannes Film Festival Rendez-Vous, Jackson revealed why he chose not to direct The Hunt for Gollum.

Elijah Wood, left, presents director Peter Jackson with the honorary Palme d'Or during the opening ceremony of the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 12, 2026. - Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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Why is Peter Jackson not directing The Hunt for Gollum?

“I could have directed it, but I thought, I’ve done that,” said Jackson, according to Variety. “It would be more interesting with this particular story –which takes place between Hobbit and Lord of the Rings — if Andy Serkis directed it,” added the Oscar-winning filmmaker who was honoured with the Palme d’Or on Tuesday night (May 12) during the festival’s opening ceremony.

On the new film, Jackson said, “It’s an internal story about Gollum’s psychology and addiction. It's a very personal story to Gollum, the character, and I thought that Andy knows this guy better than anybody. So I actually didn't really think much of me at all. I thought the most exciting version of this movie is if Andy Serkis makes it because he's going to put Gollum's psychology on screen like you can't imagine.”

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Jackson concluded, saying that he is ready to help Serkis if required.

“I'm giving him as much freedom as I can, because giving Andy freedom to make that movie will result in the best possible film,” he added.

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The Hunt for Gollum shoot will begin in New Zealand. Ian McKellen is back as Gandalf, Elijah Wood will reprise his role as Frodo, and Lee Pace is back as Elvenking Thranduil from The Hobbit.

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