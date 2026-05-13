Cannes 2026 | Peter Jackson Receives Honorary Palme d’Or From Elijah Wood

Peter Jackson honoured with Palme d’Or

Wood recalled meeting Peter for the first time when he was 18 years old. “He had come to Los Angeles with Fran Walsh for an ambitious new project. He had seen a VHS tape I’d made with friends in the woods of Griffith Park, and now they wanted to meet the young man who had sent it. I walked into Victoria Burrows’ casting office and there they were, Pete and Fran, together as they’d been for almost every day since they first met sometime in the late ’80s,” he said.