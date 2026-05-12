The Rings of Power Season 4 Confirmed As Sauron’s Deadliest War Finally Begins

Summary of this article
The Rings of Power Season 4 officially renewed ahead of Season 3 premiere globally.
Sauron’s massive war storyline will dominate the upcoming Middle-earth fantasy chapter.
Prime Video reported over 185 million global viewers for the fantasy franchise.
The Rings of Power Season 4 has officially been confirmed by Prime Video, even before the release of the highly anticipated third season. The announcement arrived during Amazon MGM Studios’ annual Upfront presentation, where the studio also revealed fresh details about the future of the fantasy epic and teased Sauron’s most dangerous chapter yet.
The Lord of the Rings prequel series has emerged as one of Prime Video’s biggest global successes, reportedly drawing more than 185 million viewers worldwide. According to Amazon MGM Studios Head of Global Television Peter Friedlander, the series’ ambition and cinematic storytelling were said to have deeply connected with audiences across the world.
The Rings of Power Season 3 Will Focus On Sauron’s War
The upcoming season is expected to jump several years ahead of Season 2 and place viewers directly in the middle of the legendary War of the Elves and Sauron. The story will reportedly revolve around Sauron’s attempt to forge the One Ring and tighten his control over Middle-earth.
The new chapter is also expected to raise the emotional and political stakes across kingdoms including Lindon, Númenor and the Misty Mountains. Alliances are likely to fracture as Sauron’s influence spreads deeper into Tolkien’s world.
Prime Video Expands Its Middle-earth Franchise
Prime Video also highlighted the show’s streaming achievements during the announcement. Season 1 remains the platform’s biggest television premiere ever during its first 91-day window, while Season 2 reportedly ranked among the streamer’s top returning shows.
The makers additionally confirmed that Season 4 is now officially in development, signalling Amazon’s long-term commitment to the franchise. The series continues to be led by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay.
The third season of The Rings of Power is scheduled to premiere on November 11, 2026.