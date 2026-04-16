Hero Fiennes Tiffin's Young Sherlock Renewed For Season 2

Summary of this article
Hero Fiennes Tiffin-starrer Young Sherlock is getting its new Season 2 at Prime Video.
Guy Ritchie will executive produce the new season and return to direct the first episode.
The first season opened to positive reviews.
Young Sherlock Season 1 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 4, 2026. Guy Ritchie has directed the eight-episode action-mystery series, and it stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin as a young Sherlock Holmes. The series has been renewed for Season 2 at Prime Video. Ritchie will executive produce the new season and return to direct the first episode.
Young Sherlock renewed for season 2
Prime Video announced the renewal of Young Sherlock. It follows the story of the world’s greatest detective.
“Young Sherlock has that rare magic—millions of fans around the world aren’t just watching a detective story, they’re falling in love with the origin of an icon,” said Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios.
“Guy Ritchie and Matthew Parkhill have cracked the code on making Sherlock’s early years feel fresh, dangerous, and utterly addictive, and have introduced a compelling take on James Moriarty that sets the stage for what’s to come. We can’t wait to see where they take him next in Season Two.”
About Young Sherlock season 1
The first season of the series reached 45 million viewers. It was No. 1 in over 95 countries worldwide, with 63% of its audience coming from international markets and an outsize performance in the U.K., India, and Germany.
Season 1 follows a "charismatic, youthfully defiant Sherlock Holmes who meets James Moriarty, and finds himself dragged into a murder investigation that threatens his liberty."
"Sherlock's first ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy, leading to an explosive showdown that alters the course of his life forever. Unfolding in a vibrant Victorian England and adventuring abroad, the series exposes the early antics of the anarchic adolescent who is yet to evolve into Baker Street’s most renowned resident."
It also starred Dónal Finn, Zine Tseng, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone, Max Irons and Colin Firth.