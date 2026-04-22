Citadel 2 Trailer And Release Date Announced: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden Return With A New Mission

Citadel 2 Trailer: Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden have returned for the second season of Prime Video's spy-thriller series. It will premiere this May.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Citadel 2 trailer
Citadel 2 trailer out, release date announced Photo: Amazon Prime Video
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Citadel Season 2 trailer has been unveiled by Amazon Prime Video.

  • Starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, the spy thriller promises high-stakes missions, thrilling action and conspiracies.

  • The makers also announced the release date of Citadel 2.

Amazon Prime Video series Citadel is returning with Season 2. The makers on Tuesday unveiled the trailer for Citadel Season 2. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden have returned with a new mission in the spy-thriller series. They confront a new global threat and it will be interesting to see how Citadel, their agency, bounces back after being dismantled by Manticore.

Citadel Season 2 is set to premiere this May.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 world premiere stuns with cast reunion - X
The Devil Wears Prada 2 World Premiere Brings Iconic Cast Back In Style

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Citadel 2 plot details

The official synopsis of Citadel Season 2 reads, “Citadel is a heart-racing spy thriller following Mason Kane (Madden), Nadia Sinh (Chopra), and Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) – elite operatives of a legendary agency destroyed by Manticore, a ruthless network backed by the world’s most powerful families. When a terrifying new threat emerges, the three are pulled back into action. Now they must recruit an unlikely team of skilled new operatives and launch a globe-spanning mission to stop a conspiracy that could reshape humanity. With blockbuster action, shocking betrayals, and an expanded ensemble of mysterious agents, the stakes have never been higher – and anyone could be friend or foe.”

Related Content
Young Sherlock renewed for season 2 - Prime Video
Hero Fiennes Tiffin's Young Sherlock Renewed For Season 2
Good Omens Finale Trailer - IMDb
Good Omens Finale Trailer Teases Crowley, Aziraphale’s Last Stand
Matka King trailer out - Prime Video
Matka King Trailer: Vijay Varma Builds A Powerful Gambling Empire In 1960s Bombay
Amazon Prime Video The Boys Season 5 trailer out - Amazon Prime Video India
The Boys Season 5 Trailer Out: Homelander Attempts To Take Over The World As Billy Butcher Returns To Stop Him
Related Content

Watch the trailer here.

Citadel 2 cast

Chopra, Madden and Stanley Tucci are joined by Lesley Manville, Ashleigh Cummings, Jack Reynor, Matt Berry, Lina El Arabi, Merle Dandridge, Gabriel Leone, and Rayna Vallandingham in the second season.

Citadel 2 release date

The series will premiere worldwide on May 6 on Amazon Prime Video. It will feature seven episodes.

A still of Sophie Turner from Steal trailer. - IMDb
Steal Trailer: Sophie Turner Starrer Sets The Tone For A Tense, High-Stakes Heist Thriller

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Amazon MGM Studios and the Russo Brothers' AGBO have produced the series. Anthony Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes have served as executive producers, with David Weil serving as showrunner, director, and executive producer. Joe Russo and Greg Yaitanes are also directors, apart from executive producers.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Stats: Abhishek Sharma Dons Orange Cap; Anshul Kamboj Leads Purple Cap Race After SRH Vs DC, Match 31

  2. IPL Dispatch: Dhoni Question Persists For CSK In Southern Derby; Manjrekar Backs Shreyas Iyer

  3. SRH Vs DC, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 31

  4. Abhishek Sharma IPL 2026 Century: Full List Of Records Broken By SRH Opener During Delhi Capitals Match

  5. SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Is Praful Hinge Playing Today? Ishan Kishan Drops Big Hint At Toss

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 21, 2026

  2. Welfarism To Delimitation: Campaign Narrative Shifts In Tamil Nadu’s Final Stretch

  3. One Year After Pahalgam: Grief Lingers, Kashmir Still Caught In The Crossfire

  4. Manufacturing A ‘Conversion’ Plot: What The Nashik TCS FIRs Actually Reveal

  5. One Year After Pahalgam: No Lowering Of Guard Despite Improved Security Scenario

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. UN Rapporteur Albanese: 'Maintenance Of India's Ties With Israel May Be A Violation Of International Law'

  2. US Limits Intel Sharing With South Korea Following Minister’s Remarks On North Korean Nuclear Site

  3. Talks Uncertain, Ceasefire Clock Ticking: Is War In West Asia Set To Resume?

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

Latest Stories

  1. Inter 3-2 Como Highlights, Coppa Italia 2025-26 SF: Calhanoglu, Sucic Combine As Nerazzuri Secure Comeback Victory

  2. The Prison That Trusts You Back

  3. Trump Extends Iran Ceasefire Indefinitely, Delays Talks As US Maintains Blockade

  4. Replug: Anatomy Of An Attack | Aftermath of the Pahalgam Attack in Photos

  5. Citadel 2 Trailer And Release Date Announced: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden Return With A New Mission

  6. Victor Wembanyama Injury News: San Antonio Spurs Star Out Of NBA Play-Offs After Possible Concussion

  7. Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Retrial Opens For Third Time In New York

  8. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Shows Growth, Crosses Rs 70 Crore