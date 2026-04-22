Citadel 2 Trailer And Release Date Announced: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden Return With A New Mission

Citadel 2 plot details

The official synopsis of Citadel Season 2 reads, “Citadel is a heart-racing spy thriller following Mason Kane (Madden), Nadia Sinh (Chopra), and Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) – elite operatives of a legendary agency destroyed by Manticore, a ruthless network backed by the world’s most powerful families. When a terrifying new threat emerges, the three are pulled back into action. Now they must recruit an unlikely team of skilled new operatives and launch a globe-spanning mission to stop a conspiracy that could reshape humanity. With blockbuster action, shocking betrayals, and an expanded ensemble of mysterious agents, the stakes have never been higher – and anyone could be friend or foe.”