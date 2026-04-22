Citadel 2 Trailer And Release Date Announced: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden Return With A New Mission

Summary of this article
Citadel Season 2 trailer has been unveiled by Amazon Prime Video.
Starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, the spy thriller promises high-stakes missions, thrilling action and conspiracies.
The makers also announced the release date of Citadel 2.
Amazon Prime Video series Citadel is returning with Season 2. The makers on Tuesday unveiled the trailer for Citadel Season 2. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden have returned with a new mission in the spy-thriller series. They confront a new global threat and it will be interesting to see how Citadel, their agency, bounces back after being dismantled by Manticore.
Citadel Season 2 is set to premiere this May.
Citadel 2 plot details
The official synopsis of Citadel Season 2 reads, “Citadel is a heart-racing spy thriller following Mason Kane (Madden), Nadia Sinh (Chopra), and Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) – elite operatives of a legendary agency destroyed by Manticore, a ruthless network backed by the world’s most powerful families. When a terrifying new threat emerges, the three are pulled back into action. Now they must recruit an unlikely team of skilled new operatives and launch a globe-spanning mission to stop a conspiracy that could reshape humanity. With blockbuster action, shocking betrayals, and an expanded ensemble of mysterious agents, the stakes have never been higher – and anyone could be friend or foe.”
Watch the trailer here.
Citadel 2 cast
Chopra, Madden and Stanley Tucci are joined by Lesley Manville, Ashleigh Cummings, Jack Reynor, Matt Berry, Lina El Arabi, Merle Dandridge, Gabriel Leone, and Rayna Vallandingham in the second season.
Citadel 2 release date
The series will premiere worldwide on May 6 on Amazon Prime Video. It will feature seven episodes.
Amazon MGM Studios and the Russo Brothers' AGBO have produced the series. Anthony Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes have served as executive producers, with David Weil serving as showrunner, director, and executive producer. Joe Russo and Greg Yaitanes are also directors, apart from executive producers.