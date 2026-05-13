Oscars 2027: Conan O’Brien To Return As Host For The 99th Academy Awards

Summary of this article
Comedian Conan O’Brien to host Oscars 2027 for third year in a row.
The 2027 Oscars will be held on March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.
Executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan are returning for a fourth straight year.
It's a hat trick for comedian, writer and producer Conan O’Brien at the Oscars, as he is set to return as host for the 3rd consecutive year. O’Brien will yet again serve as the host at the 99th Academy Awards on March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.
Conan O’Brien returns as the Oscars 2027 host
O’Brien's return as Oscars 2027 host marks his reunion with executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, who are returning for a fourth straight year. Producers Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney are also returning for the third time, with Sweeney yet again serving as the writer on the show.
Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor, in a joint statement, said, “We are thrilled to be working again with Conan, Raj, Katy, Jeff and Mike for the 99th Oscars,” adding that they delivered “captivating, entertaining and heartfelt shows” in recent years.
Craig Erwich, President of Disney Television Group, praising O’Brien's hosting style, said, “His singular comedic voice makes Hollywood’s biggest night one of the most entertaining celebrations of the year. We’re proud to welcome him back.”
Kapoor and Mullan called him a “true creative partner”.
ABC, the broadcasting partner, sharing the news on Instagram, wrote, “The trilogy event Hollywood’s been waiting for. Conan O’Brien returns to host the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 14, 2027 (sic).”
O’Brien is best known for his late-night television shows, including Late Night with Conan O'Brien, The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien, and Conan. He was also a writer for Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons.
He is currently hosting the podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend and also stars in his travel series Conan O’Brien Must Go.