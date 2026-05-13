Lakshya Sen Vs Jason Teh Live Score, Thailand Open 2026: Seventh Seed Indian Eyes Win Against Singaporean Opponent

Lakshya Sen in action during India's Thomas Cup 2026 campaign. BAI Media via Badminton Photo

Lakshya Sen Vs Jason Teh Live Score, Thailand Open 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Round of 32 clash of the BWF Thailand Open 2026 between seventh seed Lakshya Sen and Jason Teh Jia Heng on Wednesday, 13 May at Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Lakshya, returning after an elbow injury that forced him out of the semi-final against France in Denmark, opens his campaign against Singapore’s Jason Teh Jia Heng. His Top-10 race has also drawn attention, with the Indian shuttler roughly 200 points short of the cut-off, though the BWF rolling ranking system adds complexity to qualification scenarios. He had picked up the injury during the team quarterfinals, later undergoing scans in India before deciding on his return to competition. Stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

13 May 2026, 03:25:06 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Jason Teh Live Score, Thailand Open 2026: Streaming Info Fans can watch the Thailand Open 2026 matches live on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India. From Round of 16 onwards, the matches will be shown on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.