Alexx Ekubo Dies At 40: Nollywood Mourns Beloved Star After Private Cancer Battle

The Nigerian actor, known for his romantic dramas and humanitarian work, passed away at 40 after battling cancer privately, with several colleagues sharing emotional tributes online.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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Alexx Ekubo
Alexx Ekubo Dies At 40 After Private Battle With Cancer Photo: IMDb
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Alexx Ekubo died at 40 after reportedly battling cancer privately for several months.

  • Nollywood actors shared emotional tributes remembering Ekubo’s kindness, talent and lasting industry influence.

  • The Nigerian actor rose to fame after the 2010 Mr Nigeria competition.

Alexx Ekubo’s death has sent shockwaves through Nollywood, with actors and fans mourning the loss of one of Nigeria’s most recognisable screen stars. The actor reportedly passed away at the age of 40 after battling cancer privately. Known for his performances in romantic dramas and his humanitarian work, Alexx Ekubo remained a popular and respected figure within the Nigerian entertainment industry for over a decade.

News of his passing was confirmed by several members of the Nollywood fraternity, who shared emotional tributes remembering both his work and personality.

Nollywood Stars React To Alexx Ekubo’s Death

Actor Funke Akindele paid tribute to Ekubo through an emotional Instagram story. It was written by the actor that attempts had been made to reach him one final time, while memories shared with him would always be cherished.

Bolanle Ninalowo also reacted to the news online, praying for strength and healing for Ekubo’s loved ones during the difficult period.

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BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

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Meanwhile, actor Godwin Nnadiekwe described the late star as a “rare soul” within Nollywood and admitted that the news had left him deeply heartbroken.

Alexx Ekubo’s journey in Nollywood

Born in Port Harcourt in 1986, Alexx Ekubo first rose to public attention after finishing as the first runner-up at the 2010 Mr Nigeria competition. He later transitioned into acting and quickly became a familiar face in Nollywood films.

His breakthrough came with the film In The Cupboard, which earned him recognition for Best Supporting Actor in 2012. Over the years, Ekubo built a strong fanbase through romantic dramas, comedy films and television appearances.

Beyond cinema, he was also recognised for his philanthropic contributions across Africa and often used his public platform to support humanitarian causes.

The actor reportedly passed away on May 12, 2026, in Lagos following his private health battle.

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