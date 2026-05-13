Coco Gauff Vs Mirra Andreeva, Italian Open: World No. 3 Survives Five Match Points To Reach Semifinals
World No. 3 Coco Gauff overcame a major scare to defeat Mirra Andreeva 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 and reach the semifinals of the Italian Open 2026 in Rome, requiring five match points to finally close out the contest. After dropping the opening set despite a tight battle, Gauff responded strongly to dominate the second and appeared in full control in the decider with a 5-1 lead, only for Andreeva to mount a late fightback and extend the pressure. The American eventually steadied herself in the crucial moments to seal her 15th WTA 1000 semifinal and fourth career semifinal at the tournament, setting up a last-four clash against Sorana Cirstea.
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