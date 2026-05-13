Coco Gauff Vs Mirra Andreeva, Italian Open: World No. 3 Survives Five Match Points To Reach Semifinals

World No. 3 Coco Gauff overcame a major scare to defeat Mirra Andreeva 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 and reach the semifinals of the Italian Open 2026 in Rome, requiring five match points to finally close out the contest. After dropping the opening set despite a tight battle, Gauff responded strongly to dominate the second and appeared in full control in the decider with a 5-1 lead, only for Andreeva to mount a late fightback and extend the pressure. The American eventually steadied herself in the crucial moments to seal her 15th WTA 1000 semifinal and fourth career semifinal at the tournament, setting up a last-four clash against Sorana Cirstea.

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Italian Open Tennis Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva
Coco Gauff of the United States reacts after winning a point to Mirra Andreeva of Russia during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Italian Open Tennis photo gallery
Mirra Andreeva of Russia tosses her racket after losing a point against Coco Gauff of the United States during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva Italian Open Tennis photos
Mirra Andreeva of Russia returns to Coco Gauff of the United States during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Gauff beats Andreeva in 3 sets Rome
Coco Gauff of the United States returns to Mirra Andreeva of Russia during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Gauff vs Andreeva Rome 2026 match highlights
Mirra Andreeva of Russia returns to Coco Gauff of the United States during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva highlights
Coco Gauff of the United States serves to Mirra Andreeva of Russia during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva Italian Open
Mirra Andreeva of Russia reacts after winning a point during her match against Coco Gauff of the United States at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Mirra Andreeva vs Coco Gauff Head to Head
Coco Gauff of the United States returns to Mirra Andreeva of Russia during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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