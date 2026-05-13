Jannik Sinner Vs Andrea Pellegrino, Italian Open 2026: World No. 1 Cruises Into Quarterfinals With Straight-Sets Win

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner moved into the quarterfinals of the Italian Open 2026 in Rome with a composed 6-2, 6-3 win over compatriot Andrea Pellegrino at Stadio Centrale, extending his charge towards a maiden home title. The top seed controlled the match from start to finish, striking cleanly off both wings, serving efficiently without a double fault and repeatedly breaking Pellegrino’s rhythm with relentless returning pressure. Sinner converted four break points overall, never faced a break himself, and maintained control across both sets to wrap up victory in straight sets in just under 90 minutes.

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Italian Open Tennis Jannik Sinner vs Andrea Pellegrino
Italy's Jannik Sinner signs autographs after beating Italy's Andrea Pellegrino, after their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Pellegrino qualifier Rome 2026
Italy's Andrea Pellegrino waves to fans after playing Jannik Sinner, at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Andrea Pellegrino vs Sinner 2026 highlights
Italy's Jannik Sinner, left, greets Italy's Andrea Pellegrino after their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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All-Italian derby Rome 2026
Fans watch as Italy's Jannik Sinner plays Italy's Andrea Pellegrino, during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Sinner quarterfinal Italian Open
Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts after winning a point to Italy's Andrea Pellegrino, during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Sinner 6-2 6-3 Pellegrino
Italy's Jannik Sinner returns the ball to Italy's Andrea Pellegrino, during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Andrea Pellegrino Italian Open
Italy's Andrea Pellegrino returns the ball to Italy's Jannik Sinner, during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Jannik Sinner Rome 2026
Italy's Jannik Sinner returns the ball to Italy's Andrea Pellegrino, during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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ATP Rome Masters 2026
Italy's Jannik Sinner returns the ball to Italy's Andrea Pellegrino, during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Italian Open 2026 Jannik Sinner vs Andrea Pellegrino
Italy's Jannik Sinner returns the ball to Italy's Andrea Pellegrino, during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Jannik Sinner vs Andrea Pellegrino
Italy's Andrea Pellegrino serves a ball to Italy's Jannik Sinner, during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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