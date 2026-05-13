Jannik Sinner Vs Andrea Pellegrino, Italian Open 2026: World No. 1 Cruises Into Quarterfinals With Straight-Sets Win
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner moved into the quarterfinals of the Italian Open 2026 in Rome with a composed 6-2, 6-3 win over compatriot Andrea Pellegrino at Stadio Centrale, extending his charge towards a maiden home title. The top seed controlled the match from start to finish, striking cleanly off both wings, serving efficiently without a double fault and repeatedly breaking Pellegrino’s rhythm with relentless returning pressure. Sinner converted four break points overall, never faced a break himself, and maintained control across both sets to wrap up victory in straight sets in just under 90 minutes.
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