Demi Moore Calls Fighting AI A 'Losing Battle'; Guillermo del Toro Says Art Can't Be Done 'With A F**king App'

The Substance star also said that “there are beautiful aspects to being able to utilise” AI, but it can't be replaced by human experience or touch. “The truth is there really isn’t anything to fear because what it can never replace is what true art comes from, which is not the physical, it comes from the soul,” the Oscar nominee said further. “It comes from the spirit of each and every one of us sitting here, to each and every one of us who creates every day. And that they can never recreate through something that is technical.”