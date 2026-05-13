Demi Moore Calls Fighting AI A 'Losing Battle'; Guillermo del Toro Says Art Can't Be Done 'With A F**king App'

Cannes 2026 jury member Demi Moore said we need to “find ways” to work with AI.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Demi Moore and Guillermo del Toro
Demi Moore and Guillermo del Toro on AI in cinema Left pic- AP Photo/John Locher, right pic- IMDb
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Demi Moore said the fight with AI is a “battle we will lose.”

  • Moore, who is a Cannes jury member, said we should “find ways in which we can work with it.”

  • Guillermo del Toro slammed those who think “art can be done with a f**king app.” 

Demi Moore shared her views on the debate surrounding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) during the 79th Cannes Film Festival jury press conference on Tuesday (May 12). Moore, 63, who serves as one of the jury members at Cannes, said that “AI is here” and we should “find ways in which we can work with it.”

Demi Moore on AI in cinema

When Variety asked Moore about AI's impact on movies, she said, “Wow, that’s a big question. I think the reality is that to resist — I always feel that against-ness breeds against-ness. AI is here. And so to fight it is to fight something that is a battle that we will lose. So, to find ways in which we can work with it, I think, is a more valuable path to take.”

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“To your question of, are we doing enough to protect ourselves? I don’t know the answer to that. And so my inclination would be to say probably not,” she added.

The Substance star also said that “there are beautiful aspects to being able to utilise” AI, but it can't be replaced by human experience or touch. “The truth is there really isn’t anything to fear because what it can never replace is what true art comes from, which is not the physical, it comes from the soul,” the Oscar nominee said further. “It comes from the spirit of each and every one of us sitting here, to each and every one of us who creates every day. And that they can never recreate through something that is technical.”

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Guillermo del Toro on the use of AI

AI became the topic of discussion on the opening day of the festival. Even filmmaker Guillermo del Toro weighed in on the debate. He graced the festival to screen a 4K restoration of his film Pan's Labyrinth.

“We are, unfortunately, in times that make this movie more pertinent than ever because they tell us everything is useless to resist, that art can be done with a f***ing app,” said del Toro in his post-screening speech.

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The 79th Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 12 and will run through May 23.

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