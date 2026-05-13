Day In Pics: May 13, 2026

Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav reaches post-mortem house at KGMU, where the mortal remains of his stepbrother Prateek Yadav are kept for post-mortem examination, in Lucknow. | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

1/8 Union Home Minister Amit Shah curtailed the number of vehicles in his convoy, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for austerity. | Photo: MHA via PTI





2/8 Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay speaks in the state Assembly during floor test, in Chennai. | Photo: @tamilnaduassembly/Yt via PTI





3/8 Aspirants perform a physical exercise while preparing for an Army recruitment rally, near the India-Pakistan border outskirts in Jammu. | Photo: PTI





4/8 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma pays tribute to the first Chief Minister of the state, Gopinath Bordoloi, in Guwahati. | Photo: PTI





5/8 Security officials conduct a rescue operation after a trainer aircraft operated by a private company crash-lands following a technical snag, at Baramati in Maharashtra's Pune district. | Photo: PTI





6/8 Security heightened outside post-mortem house at KGMU, where the mortal remains of Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav's stepbrother Prateek Yadav are kept for post-mortem examination, in Lucknow. | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar





7/8 Indonesia Minister for Foreign Affairs Sugiono being welcomed on his arrival in New Delhi for the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. | Photo: @MEAIndia/X via PTI





8/8 CBI officials take accused Shubham Khairnar into custody in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case and leave for Delhi for further investigation, in Nashik, Tuesday, May 12, 2026. | Photo: PTI





