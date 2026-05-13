Srikanth Kidambi Vs Loh Kean Yew Live Score, BWF Thailand Open 2026: Indian Takes On Eighth Seed. File Photo

Srikanth Kidambi Vs Loh Kean Yew Live Score, BWF Thailand Open 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF Thailand Open Round of 32 clash between Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew on Wednesday, 13 May at Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. With the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals wrapped up, Indian shuttlers shift focus to a busy BWF World Tour swing, building towards the World Championships (August 17–23) at home and the Asian Games (September 19–October 4). Srikanth meets eighth seed Loh Kean Yew in a high-profile rematch of their World Championships final from five years ago. Stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

13 May 2026, 10:34:59 am IST Srikanth Kidambi Vs Loh Kean Yew Live Score, BWF Thailand Open 2026: Live Streaming Fans can watch the Thailand Open 2026 matches live on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India. From Round of 16 onwards, the matches will be shown on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.