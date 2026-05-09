Novak Djokovic Vs Dino Prizmic, Italian Open 2026: 20-Year-Old Croatian Stuns Serbian Legend

Croatia's Dino Prizmic returns the ball to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Friday, May 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Croatia's Dino Prizmic returns the ball to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Friday, May 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)