Casper Ruud Vs Luciano Darderi, Italian Open: Norwegian Wins In Straight Sets To Enter Final

In the Italian Open 2026 final on the red clay of the Foro Italico, Casper Ruud will face the winner of the second semi-final between the top-ranked Jannik Sinner and former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Casper Ruud Vs Luciano Darderi Match Report Italian Open 2026 semifinal
Casper Ruud of Norway returns to Luciano Darderi of Italy during their semi-final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Casper Ruud beats Luciano Darderi 6-1, 6-1

  • Norwegian enters summit clash of tournament for first time

  • Coco Gauff to play Elina Svitolina in the women’s final

Casper Ruud maintained his focus during a nearly two-hour rain delay to rout home player Luciano Darderi 6-1, 6-1 and reach the Italian Open final for the first time on Friday.

The match was suspended with Ruud leading 4-1 in the first set.

In Sunday’s final on the red clay of the Foro Italico, Ruud will face top-ranked Jannik Sinner or former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, who were playing later.

Coco Gauff will play Elina Svitolina in the women’s final on Saturday.

Rome is the last big warmup before the French Open starts in nine days.

Ruud has reached two finals at Roland Garros, losing to Rafael Nadal in 2022 and Novak Djokovic in 2023.

Ruud was once ranked as high as No. 2. He’s now No. 25 but will return to the top 20 on Monday. He has dropped only one set in Rome this year — to Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals.

The 20th-ranked Darderi, who was born in Argentina to a family of Italian descent, saved four match points in a three-set win over Alexander Zverev in the fourth round then won another marathon match against Rafael Jodar in a quarterfinal that ended at 2 a.m.

Related Content
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram celebrates after Lazio's Adam Marusic scored an own goal during the Italian Cup soccer final between Lazio and Inter Milan, in Rome. - Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Serie A Vs Italian Open: A Tennis Final At The Heart Of Top-Flight Fixture Chaos - Here's What We Know
Casper Ruud, of Norway, returns the ball to Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during their quarter-final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. - | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
Casper Ruud vs Karen Khachanov, ATP Italian Open: Norwegian Star Books Rome Semi-Final Spot After Rain Delay
Italy's Jannik Sinner returns the ball to Andrey Rublev, during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. - | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Italian Open 2026 Wrap: Jannik Sinner Breaks Masters Record; Coco Gauff Enters Final
Alexander Blockx of Belgium returns the ball to Casper Ruud of Norway during the quarterfinal match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Thursday, April 30, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final
Related Content

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories