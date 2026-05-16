Casper Ruud Vs Luciano Darderi, Italian Open 2026: Norwegian Breezes Into Final

Casper Ruud sustained his focus amid a lengthy rain delay to dismiss home favourite Luciano Darderi 6-1, 6-1 and enter the Italian Open final for the first time on Friday (May 15). The match was suspended with Ruud leading 4-1 in the first set. In Sunday’s final on the red clay of the Foro Italico, Ruud will take on the winner of the second semi-final between the top-ranked Jannik Sinner and former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev. Coco Gauff will play Elina Svitolina in the women’s final on Saturday.

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Casper Ruud Vs Luciano Darderi Italian open tennis
Casper Ruud of Norway celebrates after winning against Luciano Darderi during their semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Luciano Darderi rome masters 2026
Luciano Darderi of Italy gestures at the end of the semifinal match against Casper Ruud of Norway, at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Casper Ruud italian open tennis 2026
Casper Ruud of Norway returns a ball to Luciano Darderi of Italy during their semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Casper Ruud Vs Luciano Darderi match
Luciano Darderi of Italy returns a ball to Casper Ruud of Norway during their semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Casper Ruud Vs Luciano Darderi photos
Casper Ruud of Norway returns a ball to Luciano Darderi of Italy during their semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Casper Ruud Vs Luciano Darderi tennis
Luciano Darderi of Italy serves a ball to Casper Ruud of Norway during their semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Casper Ruud Vs Luciano Darderi rome 2026
Luciano Darderi of Italy returns a ball to Casper Ruud of Norway during their semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Casper Ruud Vs Luciano Darderi italian open
Casper Ruud of Norway returns a ball to Luciano Darderi of Italy during their semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Italian Open tennis tournament
Spectators shelter from the heavy rain during a break of the semifinal match between Casper Ruud of Norway and Luciano Darderi during, at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Italian Open tennis 2026
A view of the empty central court as the semifinal match between Casper Ruud of Norway and Luciano Darderi was suspended due to heavy rain, at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP
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Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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