Casper Ruud Vs Luciano Darderi, Italian Open 2026: Norwegian Breezes Into Final
Casper Ruud sustained his focus amid a lengthy rain delay to dismiss home favourite Luciano Darderi 6-1, 6-1 and enter the Italian Open final for the first time on Friday (May 15). The match was suspended with Ruud leading 4-1 in the first set. In Sunday’s final on the red clay of the Foro Italico, Ruud will take on the winner of the second semi-final between the top-ranked Jannik Sinner and former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev. Coco Gauff will play Elina Svitolina in the women’s final on Saturday.
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