Sabalenka Vs Cirstea, Italian Open 2026: World No. 1 Stunned In Third Round
Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka suffered a shock third-round loss to Sorana Cirstea at the Italian Open on Saturday. Sabalenka appeared to be cruising to victory while leading by a set and 2-0 but the 26th-ranked Cirstea stormed back to triumph 2-6, 6-3, 7-5. It was a first win over a world No. 1 for the 36-year-old Romanian, who is playing her final pro season. Sabalenka appeared visibly bothered by lower back pain and called for a medical time out for treatment while down 4-3 in the final set. It was the second straight surprise exit for Sabalenka, who was upset by American Hailey Baptiste in the Madrid Open quarterfinals last week.
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