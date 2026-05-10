Sabalenka Vs Cirstea, Italian Open 2026: World No. 1 Stunned In Third Round

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka suffered a shock third-round loss to Sorana Cirstea at the Italian Open on Saturday. Sabalenka appeared to be cruising to victory while leading by a set and 2-0 but the 26th-ranked Cirstea stormed back to triumph 2-6, 6-3, 7-5. It was a first win over a world No. 1 for the 36-year-old Romanian, who is playing her final pro season. Sabalenka appeared visibly bothered by lower back pain and called for a medical time out for treatment while down 4-3 in the final set. It was the second straight surprise exit for Sabalenka, who was upset by American Hailey Baptiste in the Madrid Open quarterfinals last week.

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Italian Open Tennis Tournament: Sorana Cirstea vs Aryna Sabalenka
Romania's Sorana Cirstea reacts after winning the match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Italian Open Tennis Tournament: Aryna Sabalenka vs Sorana Cirstea
Romania's Sorana Cirstea, right, and Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka react at the end of the match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Italian Open Tennis: Sorana Cirstea vs Aryna Sabalenka
Romania's Sorana Cirstea reacts during the match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Italian Open Tennis: Aryna Sabalenka vs Sorana Cirstea
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka gets medical assistance during the match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Italian Open 2026: Sorana Cirstea vs Aryna Sabalenka
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka returns the ball to Romania's Sorana Cirstea during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Italian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka vs Sorana Cirstea
Romania's Sorana Cirstea returns the ball to Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Italian Open Tennis 2026: Sorana Cirstea vs Aryna Sabalenka
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts during the match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Italian Open Tennis 2026: Aryna Sabalenka vs Sorana Cirstea
Romania's Sorana Cirstea returns the ball to Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Sorana Cirstea vs Aryna Sabalenka Italian Open
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka returns the ball to Romania's Sorana Cirstea during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Aryna Sabalenka vs Sorana Cirstea Italian Open
Romania's Sorana Cirstea serves the ball to Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Aryna Sabalenka Italian Open Tennis
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka returns the ball to Romania's Sorana Cirstea during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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