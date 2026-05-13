Rahul Gandhi Flags ‘Biased’ Process In CBI Chief Selection Meeting

A high-powered committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met here on Tuesday evening to decide on the appointment of the next Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi were among the other members of the panel who attended the meeting at the prime minister's home at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.



Praveen Sood, the present CBI Director, will step down on May 24, 2026.