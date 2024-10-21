Resilient and focussed by nature, he cleared the I.P.S. exam in 1966. He was given the Assam–Meghalaya cadre. He served in Assam with utmost dedication and a unique approach. He was fluent in Assamese and had a great rapport with the locals. His office was not that of an “officer or a sahib” but that of a friend who was always willing to help. It was here that he was presented with an Assamese bamboo cap, hand-woven by the local women – a token of their love and appreciation for this fair, just and compassionate officer.