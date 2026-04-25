Rahul Gandhi Slams RSS As 'Rashtriya Surrender Sangh' Over Ram Madhav's US Remarks

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, posted on X: "Rashtriya Surrender Sangh. Farzi nationalism in Nagpur. Pure servility in the USA. Ram Madhav has only revealed Sangh's true nature." File Photo; Representative image

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, posted on X: "Rashtriya Surrender Sangh. Farzi nationalism in Nagpur. Pure servility in the USA. Ram Madhav has only revealed Sangh's true nature." File Photo; Representative image