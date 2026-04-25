Rahul Gandhi Slams RSS As 'Rashtriya Surrender Sangh' Over Ram Madhav's US Remarks

Opposition leader alleges 'fake nationalism' while Congress claims PM Modi has compromised national sovereignty following the RSS leader's controversial comments on oil and trade in Washington.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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Rahul Gandhi, RSS, Ram Madhav, Rashtriya Surrender Sangh
Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, posted on X: "Rashtriya Surrender Sangh. Farzi nationalism in Nagpur. Pure servility in the USA. Ram Madhav has only revealed Sangh's true nature." File Photo; Representative image
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Summary of this article

  • Rahul Gandhi labelled the RSS the "Rashtriya Surrender Sangh" following Ram Madhav's controversial claims in the US.

  • Congress leaders accused PM Modi of compromising national sovereignty in trade dealings with Washington.

  • Ram Madhav issued a public apology, admitting his remarks on oil imports and tariffs were factually incorrect.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the "Rashtriya Surrender Sangh", alleging that remarks made by senior leader Ram Madhav in the United States exposed the organisation’s "fake nationalism" at home and "pure servility" abroad.

According to PTI, the controversy stems from a video of Madhav speaking at an event at the Hudson Institute in Washington. In the footage, Madhav claimed that India agreed to cease oil purchases from Iran and Russia and accepted higher tariffs imposed by the United States.

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, posted on X: "Rashtriya Surrender Sangh. Farzi nationalism in Nagpur. Pure servility in the USA. Ram Madhav has only revealed Sangh's true nature."

Reported PTI, Congress leader K C Venugopal argued that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lost the authority to hold his office, claiming the RSS leader's statement served as an admission that the Prime Minister is "dancing to Washington's tunes".

Venugopal stated on X, "Clear admission by a senior RSS leader - PM Modi is dancing to Washington's tunes. There was once a time when the US' 7th Fleet was in the Bay of Bengal, and India didn't budge. And then there is today, where a Compromised PM has handed over India's sovereignty to the US." He added, "India has lost its independent voice on the world stage. After this surrender, it's clear that Narendra Modi has lost his authority to continue as Prime Minister."

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In the video, Madhav is heard saying, "India agreed to stop buying oil from Iran. We agreed to stop buying oil from Russia, facing so much criticism from our Indian opposition. We agreed to a 50 per cent tariff... Agreed means -- we did not say anything. We maintained our patience. Fifty per cent tariffs we agreed. Today, in the new trade deal also we agreed for 18 per cent tariffs, higher than what it used to be... I mean, average tariff."

PTI reported that Madhav subsequently issued an apology on X, acknowledging his statements were "factually incorrect." He wrote, "What I said was wrong. India didn't agree to stopping import of oil from Russia anytime. Also it vigorously protested 50 per cent tariff imposition. I was trying to make a limited counterpoint to the other panellist. But factually incorrect. My apologies."

(With inputs from PTI)

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