CJI Surya Kant Calls For National Framework to Engage Retired Judges in Dispute Resolution

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has urged the creation of a formal national framework to use the expertise of retired judges in alternative dispute resolution, legal awareness and mentoring roles

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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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  • He proposed a National Registry of retired judges willing to serve in ADR and public legal roles.

  • The CJI said mediation, Lok Adalats and arbitration are often the most accessible path to justice.

  • Retired judges could help as mediators, educators, advisers and mentors within the legal system.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday called for a structured national framework to harness the expertise of retired judges in alternative dispute resolution (ADR), saying their continued contribution should be recognised as public service and supported with proper accountability.

Speaking at a conference of retired judges, the CJI said the knowledge and experience of former judges remain a valuable national asset that should not be lost after retirement.

He proposed the creation of a formal system, including a National Registry of retired judges willing to serve in ADR and legal awareness roles, alongside agreements between judicial bodies, state legal services authorities and high courts.

Surya Kant said mediation, Lok Adalats, arbitration and conciliation play a vital role in improving access to justice. He stressed that these mechanisms are not secondary options, but often the most practical and accessible route for millions of people.

He said such forums deliver justice in language people understand, at a speed they can manage and in places they can reach.

The CJI warned that failing to draw on the trust and experience earned by former judges would be a serious loss to the public. He described that trust as a precious national resource built through years of dedicated service.

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He outlined several ways retired judges could continue to contribute, including as mediators and arbitrators in commercial and family disputes, where authority and impartiality can help achieve lasting settlements.

He also said they could serve as legal educators in schools, colleges and village communities by explaining rights in clear and simple terms.

In addition, retired judges could act as pre-litigation advisers within legal services authorities, helping resolve disputes before they develop into court cases.

They could also mentor future mediators, train legal aid lawyers and preserve valuable institutional knowledge for the wider justice system.

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