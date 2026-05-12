From PDP to NC Leaders, Omar Abdullah Faces Heat Over Alcohol Comments

“I do not consume alcohol. Those who drink alcohol will continue to drink. If it is not available here, they will bring it from outside. What can be done about that? And ask those who are raising this issue. After Morarji Desai became Prime Minister, he was strongly against alcohol. He told my father (Sheikh Abdullah) to impose prohibition. My father said that he had no objection, but if the government compensated for the revenue earned from alcohol, then prohibition could be implemented. Nothing happened after that," Farooq Abdullah said on Tuesday.