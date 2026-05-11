Why is Iltija Mufti demanding liquor ban in J&K?

"Is anyone forcing them to drink?" Abdullah asked, his tone more conversational than confrontational, yet undeniably firm. He argued that the presence of liquor shops is a nod to the region's diverse faith landscape, specifically catering to those whose religions do not forbid consumption. For Abdullah, it was a matter of personal agency: "You are going to a shop on your own will... We are not dragging you there." It was a defence of a secular fabric that acknowledges the "other," but in a region where religious sensibilities run deep, "will" is rarely seen as a purely individual act.