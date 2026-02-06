Omar Abdullah Questions Profiling of Mosques in Kashmir

Since the central government decided to increase quotas in the Union Territory and add more communities to the restricted category over the previous five years, reservation has grown to be a significant problem in Jammu and Kashmir.



There have been growing objections to the Centre's move to raise the reservation quota to 70 per cent in the Union Territory, following a 2024 announcement introducing a separate 10 per cent reservation for Paharis and other tribes and increasing the OBC quota to eight per cent.



The chief minister attacked protesters and critics, claiming that lawmakers from the PDP and Peoples Conference were among those who remained silent in response to the announcement of the additional reservations out of concern for potential political setbacks.