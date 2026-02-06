Omar Abdullah Questions Profiling of Mosques in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah questioned the need for police profiling of mosques, madrassas and their management, calling it unwarranted and raising concerns over intent.
He criticised the summoning of journalists and writers for questioning over reportage, saying it violated freedom of expression and deepened public apprehensions.
On reservation, Abdullah said his government completed all procedures and forwarded the matter to the lieutenant governor, hitting out at critics for targeting his government instead of the Centre.
Omar Abdullah, the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, questioned on Thursday the need for profiling madrassas, mosques, and those involved in their administration in the region, claiming that the practice was unnecessary and raised major questions about the police's intentions.
After the 'white collar' terror module was busted last year, the drill was started last month.
In response to a discussion on the assembly's vote of gratitude for the lieutenant governor's speech, Abdullah stated, "Why is it necessary to poll mosque imams? This was completely inappropriate. According to him, the Union government needs to make clear why it is taking this action.
Summoning people to police stations for questioning merely for writing about the issue created the impression that the authorities themselves were unsure of the steps they were taking, the chief minister said.
Pointing to the freedom of expression granted by the Constitution, Abdullah said that calling writers or commentators to police stations for questioning over reportage or opinion on the issue would only deepen apprehensions.
In January, Jammu and Kashmir Police started profiling mosques, madrasas, and their management across the Kashmir Valley. The exercise drew criticism after journalists in Srinagar reported being summoned for questioning over the coverage.
Referring to the issue of reservation, the chief minister said his government did whatever was within its capacity to fulfil its promise.
"The cabinet sub-committee submitted its report within the stipulated period. The report was examined by the government, following which a Cabinet note was prepared. The Council of Ministers discussed and approved the proposal before forwarding it to the lieutenant governor.
"We completed our work. The lieutenant governor has now forwarded the matter to the Home Minister for further reference," he said.
Since the central government decided to increase quotas in the Union Territory and add more communities to the restricted category over the previous five years, reservation has grown to be a significant problem in Jammu and Kashmir.
There have been growing objections to the Centre's move to raise the reservation quota to 70 per cent in the Union Territory, following a 2024 announcement introducing a separate 10 per cent reservation for Paharis and other tribes and increasing the OBC quota to eight per cent.
The chief minister attacked protesters and critics, claiming that lawmakers from the PDP and Peoples Conference were among those who remained silent in response to the announcement of the additional reservations out of concern for potential political setbacks.
"The people who keep chasing us shouting 'reservation, reservation, reservation', proudly staging protests outside my house -- well, why don’t you go and stand outside the house of the (Union) home minister? At least raise a slogan or two. Then I will also believe that they are courageous people.
“If nothing else, the home minister is coming here, and there is a meeting the day after tomorrow. Take time, carry a memorandum, and meet the (Union) home minister. Tell him to take up the reservation case that has been referred to him. Holding us accountable is very easy. Blaming us is very easy. We have done our job," he said.