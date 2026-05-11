IPL Dispatch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Picks Six Over Four-Fer; Urvil Patel Shares Special Note For Father

Deepak Chahar celebrates the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal during the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Deepak Chahar celebrates the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal during the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.