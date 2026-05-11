IPL Dispatch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Picks Six Over Four-Fer; Urvil Patel Shares Special Note For Father

The Pandya brothers stood in dramatically different scenarios after match 54, while Tom Moody was candid in his assessment of Lucknow Super Giants' failures. Here are the major talking points from Indian Premier League 2026

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Bhuvan Gupta
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IPL Dispatch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Picks Six Over Four-Fer; Urvil Patel Shares Special Note For Father
Bhuvneshwar Kumar plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur. Photo: Mahesh Kumar A.
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar hit rare six in last over to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru pip Mumbai Indians

  • Urvil Patel hit joint-fastest fifty in IPL history

  • Rajat Patidar said RCB "did not deserve to win" match against MI

Who writes these scripts? First, Krunal Pandya overcomes cramps and a tricky pitch to take Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to touching distance of victory in Raipur. The opponent? Mumbai Indians (MI), Krunal's former team which is led by his (currently injured) brother Hardik.

ALSO READ: RCB Vs MI Highlights

Then Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had produced another bowling masterclass in the evening, smashes a sizzling six — his first in 10 years in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and only his fourth overall — to shape a thrilling last-ball heist.

The cliffhanger offered heady entertainment, and was ripe with emotion too as MI joined Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday (May 10, 2026) in getting officially knocked out of playoffs contention.

Special Knock, Special Note

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) heralded LSG's exit with their first successful 200-plus chase in eight whole years. Urvil Patel architected the pursuit with a maverick 13-ball fifty, equalling Yashasvi Jaiswal's all-time record of the fastest half-century in the league.

Urvil, in the process, became the first batter in IPL history to slam six (or more) sixes off his first eight deliveries. It was a special innings which deserved a special celebration and the 27-year-old made sure he made it memorable, taking out a piece of paper from his pocket which read: "This is for you Papa".

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Candid Moody Breaks Down LSG Debacle

While CSK are turning the tide with their third consecutive victory, that opportunity has slipped out of LSG's grasp. Hardly anything has gone right for Lucknow this season, and after suffering their eighth loss in 11 matches, they lie at the bottom of the standings.

Tom Moody, the global director of cricket for the franchise, admitted that inconsistent batting performances, particularly in the middle order, have hurt the team. "If we look at our season from a broad lens, I think our batting has let us down, particularly our middle order. It hasn’t shown the consistency that’s required to have success on a consistent basis.

"Our top order and our batting hasn't fired, so we're exposed down the back end of the innings,” he said at the post-match press conference.

Photo Of The Day

Deepak Chahar celebrates the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal during the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Amid the disappointment of defeat, Mumbai had a silver lining in the form of Deepak Chahar's potential return to wicket-taking form. The classical swing bowler has always had the knack to claim big scalps and he did just that on Sunday, sending back Virat Kohli for his second straight duck and then snaring Devdutt Padikkal in the third over.

Though they have lost the playoffs race, MI would want to salvage something by way of momentum and confidence for the likes of Chahar in the back end of IPL 2026's league stage.

Krunal's Emotional Moment

Siblings Hardik and Krunal's current fortunes are a study in contrast. After a torrid run in the ongoing edition, the MI skipper has missed the team's previous two games owing to a back spasm, and also raised speculation with his reported 'unfollowing' of the franchise on Instagram for a few minutes.

Krunal, on the other hand, is part of a buoyant RCB played a match-winning hand in the defending champions' latest triumph. After the game, noted commentator Ian Bishop asked Pandya senior about his hug with former ally Kieron Pollard, and how it felt "seeing familiar faces" and having to compete against them.

The southpaw got emotional in response as he recounted his bond with Pollard. "Polly (Kieron Pollard) is my big brother, right? I mean, I had my best six years in MI. I remember the Pandya brothers and Kieron Pollard were the engine room. We won a lot of games with bat, ball and fielding.

"I still remember in 2021 when we were playing our last game, the three of us held each other's hands and we felt like, okay this is the last time we'll be able to play together and yeah, it was obviously an emotional moment again, but I love Kieron Pollard."

Krunal's voice cracked as he went on: "He's a terrific human being, GOAT of this format, won so many trophies, so many games. And yeah, as they say, you're right, Polly always used to tell me that you can't keep a good man down." It was a beautiful moment, beautifully orchestrated by Bishop, who's known and respected for such thoughtful questions.

Quotes Of The Day

Two statements stood out, both of them from the Bengaluru camp. Player of the Match Bhuvneshwar was asked what he would remember more fondly, his 4 for 23 or the last-over six that stunned one and all. The seamer unequivocally said, "Six, for sure, because I've bowled (well) many times before, I've taken a few wickets as well. But yeah, this is the thing I enjoyed the most."

The second one was from his captain Rajat Patidar, who made heads turn by saying his team did not "deserve to win" the contest. Here's his rationale for it: "Our bowlers have done a tremendous job there. Restricting them to 166, and that was, I would say, easily chaseable. But to be honest, I don't think we deserved to win the match because with our batting lineup, we should be chasing this target easily."

Elsewhere...

In a see-saw opening Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test in Mirpur, Mehidy Hasan picked up a fifer with his crafty off-spin as the hosts fought to regain control on Day 3. Mehidy finished with 5 for 102 to help Bangladesh dismiss Pakistan for 386 and take a 27-run first-innings lead. The Bangla Tigers then moved to 7 for no loss before bad light forced an early close of play.

Outside the playing arena, the two nations' cricket boards have supposedly agreed to back each other at Asian and international cricket forums while seeking greater balance in the Future Tours Programme (FTP) for the 2028-31 cycle. PTI reported that PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi returned from a two-day visit to Dhaka with positive assurances after discussions with Bangladesh officials, including interim cricket head Tamim Iqbal.

Meanwhile, India all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed, currently with LSG in IPL, emerged as the costliest player on the opening day of the Bengal Pro T20 League auction after being retained by Shrachi Tribes Rarh Tigers through the Right To Match card for INR 12.20 lakh.

Among other major buys, wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel was snapped by Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers for INR 10.40 lakh, while India pacer Mukesh Kumar was retained by Sobisco Smashers Malda for 9.60 lakh. The auction, being held for the first time since the league’s inception, witnessed aggressive bidding from franchises ahead of the tournament’s third season, scheduled to begin in June.

Q

Who won the RCB vs MI, IPL 2026 match?

A

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won match 54 of Indian Premier League 2026 against Mumbai Indians by two wickets.

Q

Who was named Player of the Match in the RCB vs MI, IPL 2026 match?

A

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was named Player of the Match in the RCB vs MI, IPL 2026 match for his bowling figures of 4/23.

Q

Who holds the Purple Cap and Orange Cap after match 54 of IPL 2026?

A

Bhuvneshwar Kumar holds the Purple Cap after match 54 of IPL 2026 with 21 wickets, while Heinrich Klaasen holds the Orange Cap with 494 runs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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