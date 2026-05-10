RCB Vs MI Toss Update, IPL 2026: Bengaluru Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
RCB meet MI in match 54 of the IPL 2026
RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first
Hardik Pandya misses out as Suryakumar Yadav continues to lead MI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in Match 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.
Rajat Patidar retained faith in the same XI despite RCB entering the contest on the back of consecutive defeats. Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, were once again without regular captain Hardik Pandya, with Suryakumar Yadav continuing to lead the side in this crucial clash.
With dew expected later in the evening, bowling first was considered a major advantage on the Raipur surface. Both teams head into the contest desperate for points as the playoff race intensifies in the final phase of the league stage.
RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Toss Update
RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first.
RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar