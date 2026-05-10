RCB Vs MI Toss Update, IPL 2026: Bengaluru Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

RCB opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in Raipur as Suryakumar Yadav led MI in another crucial IPL 2026 playoff battle

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RCB Vs MI Toss Update, IPL 2026: Bengaluru Bowling First - Check Playing XIs
Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrating his wicket with Virat Kohli during RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photo: IPL/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • RCB meet MI in match 54 of the IPL 2026

  • RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first

  • Hardik Pandya misses out as Suryakumar Yadav continues to lead MI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in Match 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Rajat Patidar retained faith in the same XI despite RCB entering the contest on the back of consecutive defeats. Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, were once again without regular captain Hardik Pandya, with Suryakumar Yadav continuing to lead the side in this crucial clash.

With dew expected later in the evening, bowling first was considered a major advantage on the Raipur surface. Both teams head into the contest desperate for points as the playoff race intensifies in the final phase of the league stage.

Also Check: RCB Vs MI Live Score

RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Toss Update

RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first.

RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

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