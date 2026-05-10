CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Urvil Patel Blasts 13-Ball Half-Century, Equals Yashasvi Jaiswal's Fastest Fifty Record

CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Urvil Patel slams two fours and eight towering sixes to bring up his half-century in just 13 balls, equaling Yashasvi Jaiswal's fastest fifty record in the IPL

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CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Urvil Patel 13-Ball Half-Century
Chennai Super Kings' Urvil Patel hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 10, 2026. AP Photo
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Summary of this article

  • Urvil Patel hits 13-ball fifty against LSG

  • He slams 65 off 23 balls to get CSK to a winning position

  • Patel blasted two fours and eight towering sixes during his innings

Urvil Patel turns puts on a six-hitting show in Chennai as he blasts a 13-ball fifty to join Yashasvi Jaiswal as the fast half-centurion in the Indian Premier League history.

The 27-year-old batter from Gujarat came into bat in the fourth over and started taking on bowlers from the get-go. He blasted three sixes off Avesh Khan in the fifth over to set the tone of his innings, and then followed it by hitting 25 runs off Digvesh Rathi in the 6th over, including three sixes and a four.

Urvil Patel also became the first in the history of IPL to slam six sixes off his first eight deliveries. At one stage, he was 41 off just 8 balls and was in contention to break Yuvraj Singh's record of a 12-ball fifty. 41 is the best score for any batter in IPL in the first eight balls, second best is 33.

He eventually got to his half-century in 13 balls. He hits two fours and eight sixes during the course of his innings. It was a special innings which deserved a special celebration and Urvil made sure he made it memorable by taking out a piece of paper which read "This is for you Papa".

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Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

Fastest IPL 50s ( by balls faced)

13 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) vs KKR, Kolkata, 2023

13 - Urvil Patel (CSK) vs LSG, Lucknow, 2026

14 - KL Rahul (PBKS) vs DC, Mohali, 2018

14 - Pat Cummins (KKR) vs MI, Pune, 2022

14 - Romario Shepherd (RCB) vs CSK, Bengaluru, 2025

He was eventually dismissed at 65 off 23 balls by Shahbaz Ahmed but by that time he had already got his team to a winning position with 76 required off 62 balls.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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