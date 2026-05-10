CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Urvil Patel Blasts 13-Ball Half-Century, Equals Yashasvi Jaiswal's Fastest Fifty Record

Summary of this article
Urvil Patel hits 13-ball fifty against LSG
He slams 65 off 23 balls to get CSK to a winning position
Patel blasted two fours and eight towering sixes during his innings
Urvil Patel turns puts on a six-hitting show in Chennai as he blasts a 13-ball fifty to join Yashasvi Jaiswal as the fast half-centurion in the Indian Premier League history.
The 27-year-old batter from Gujarat came into bat in the fourth over and started taking on bowlers from the get-go. He blasted three sixes off Avesh Khan in the fifth over to set the tone of his innings, and then followed it by hitting 25 runs off Digvesh Rathi in the 6th over, including three sixes and a four.
Urvil Patel also became the first in the history of IPL to slam six sixes off his first eight deliveries. At one stage, he was 41 off just 8 balls and was in contention to break Yuvraj Singh's record of a 12-ball fifty. 41 is the best score for any batter in IPL in the first eight balls, second best is 33.
He eventually got to his half-century in 13 balls. He hits two fours and eight sixes during the course of his innings. It was a special innings which deserved a special celebration and Urvil made sure he made it memorable by taking out a piece of paper which read "This is for you Papa".
Fastest IPL 50s ( by balls faced)
13 - Urvil Patel (CSK) vs LSG, Lucknow, 2026
14 - Romario Shepherd (RCB) vs CSK, Bengaluru, 2025
He was eventually dismissed at 65 off 23 balls by Shahbaz Ahmed but by that time he had already got his team to a winning position with 76 required off 62 balls.